Hedgehog, Crypto Robo-Adviser, Launches on iOS and Android with Custody by Gemini

LOS ANGELES , June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hedgehog is an SEC-registered* robo-adviser that helps investors easily create and automatically manage a diversified crypto portfolio. The app is now available for both iOS and Android , enabling users to rebalance at their convenience. With a dual focus on risk management and growth potential, Hedgehog brings TradFi best practices to the crypto world:

Automatic rebalancing of your crypto portfolio

Customizable risk profiles catering to individual preferences

Real-time data and performance tracking

Secure, user-friendly interface for beginners and experienced investors alike

How it works

Colton Dillion, the investment adviser representative behind Hedgehog Advisers, said, "Hedgehog makes it easy to 'buy the market' similar to index funds and ETFs, but when you invest in a Stack using cash or crypto, you own the assets directly, and Hedgehog simply manages the assets on your behalf." Hedgehog has integrated with Gemini for secure custody, and self-custody support is on the roadmap for later this year. Gemini holds customer digital assets in accounts that are segregated from its assets. All customer funds held on Gemini are held 1:1 and available for withdrawal at any time, so you can withdraw any cryptocurrency from any Stack at your leisure.

Hedgehog automatically rebalances each Stack according to your settings in response to fluctuations in the market. We handle unexpected volatility that changes the balance of your portfolio: when crypto prices change, your holdings may no longer be aligned with the market — which will trigger a rebalance.

Get started with Hedgehog

Whether you're a crypto newbie, a seasoned investor, or a registered institution, Hedgehog provides a user-friendly approach to this exciting and rapidly evolving asset class. We understand that diving into the world of cryptocurrency can be intimidating. That's why we've designed our app with an easy-to-use interface that guides you through the process of setting up and managing your crypto portfolio.

Hedgehog Advisers, LLC

Hedgehog Advisers, LLC is a registered investment adviser that specializes in digital assets, offering automatic management of diversified cryptocurrency portfolios covering over 85% of the market by capitalization. A wholly owned subsidiary of Hedgehog Technologies, Inc founded in 2021, their mission is to make digital assets more accessible for people everywhere.

Hedgehog Technologies, Inc

Hedgehog Technologies, Inc is a software development firm building automated tools for compliantly managing digital assets both on- and off-chain. Founded in 2019, the company is focused on building bridges between the worlds of centralized and decentralized finance.

Gemini Trust Company, LLC

Gemini is a platform that allows customers to buy, sell, and store cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, ether, and DeFi tokens. Gemini's simple, reliable, and secure products are built to unlock the next era of financial, creative & personal freedom. Gemini was founded in 2014 by twin brothers Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss.

Press contact

Colton Dillion

949.354.4184 | press@hedgehog.app

