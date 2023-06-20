Treez Adds Senior Executive Suresh Khanna As New President & Chief Operating Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Treez , the leading enterprise commerce technology platform that streamlines retail operations within the cannabis industry, today introduced Suresh Khanna as President and Chief Operating Officer. Khanna joins the company after several years as an executive advisor.

Khanna holds deep experience in leading and scaling high-growth technology startups across sales, marketing, customer success, growth, product, and fundraising. Notable roles include successful tenures as CRO and President at NextRoll, where he grew revenue from $3M to $150M, as well as Director of Sales at Google where he led North America new business sales for Google's ad platform. He spent several years in enterprise software at SAP and Siebel, and most recently co-founded Pieces, a startup enabling developers to save, search, and reuse code snippets using AI. Khanna also co-founded the award-winning Kasa Indian Eatery restaurant chain, where he has had an operator's view of the POS, payments and e-commerce needs of retailers since 2008.

In his new role, Khanna will oversee Treez's operations to accelerate growth and achieve critical revenue scale and profitability. He will also partner closely with CEO John Yang to execute the company vision and to lead and mentor a high-performing team across sales, marketing, customer success and support divisions.

"I'm thrilled to join Treez at a time where there is a tremendous opportunity to become the most dominant retail technology company in the industry," said Suresh Khanna, President and COO of Treez. "Having had a front row seat for several years as an advisor, I'm honored to get to work with such a high caliber, committed team with a best-in-class product and an incredible roadmap of product enhancements ahead. Most of all, as a retail operator myself, I'm excited to connect with our customers, really listen to their needs and make sure we deliver value through our platform and services."

With its Series C funding of $51 million, the successful acquisition of Swifter to provide a comprehensive suite of financial services and digital payments solutions to cannabis dispensaries and expansion into multiple new state markets, Treez has experienced significant growth in an otherwise challenging cannabis economy.

"We're ecstatic to bring on an executive of Suresh's caliber," said Treez CEO John Yang, "As the market and our competitors continue to face stiff challenges, Treez has been expanding market share and launching industry-defining solutions such as our new Retail Analytics platform. Suresh's decision to join is clear validation of the opportunity ahead as the market leader with tailwinds such as regulatory reform and normalization to come."

Treez is the leading enterprise cloud commerce platform providing point-of-sale software, retail analytics, cashless payments, and integrated partner solutions to the highest volume retail operators in the biggest state markets in the cannabis industry. Treez's innovative technology and insights help retailers streamline their growth, increase their ROI, and drive efficiency in their operations.

The extensible open API platform provides smooth integration into a variety of best-of-breed solutions across e-commerce, delivery, customer relationship management, marketing and loyalty, accounting, ERP, and more. Layered on top is a dedicated client success team and 24/7 customer support, giving retailers everything they need to grow their business.

