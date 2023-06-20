Petnow Secures Spot in PITCH Event at Collision Conference 2023

"The Animal Welfare-Friendly" Biometric Pet Identification App Expands to Canada

TORONTO, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Petnow Inc. is thrilled to announce the launch of its AI-driven biometric identification app in Canada, with a special feature for cats, making it the first of its kind globally. The company will be showcasing its innovative solution at Collision Conference 2023, where it has also been shortlisted for the prestigious PITCH event.

Petnow app is newly launched in Canada.

Petnow's app utilizes advanced technology to identify dogs through unique nose prints, similar to fingerprints. Building on this success, the company has further developed the app to include identification capabilities for cats, enhancing its ability to serve pet households. By partnering with pet insurance providers, government animal control departments, and other pet services, Petnow aims to provide comprehensive benefits and seamless pet management experiences.

Dr. Jesse Joonho Lim, CEO of Petnow Inc., expressed his excitement, stating, "We are honored to be selected as one of the featured startups at Collision Conference 2023 and to expand our presence to Canada, adding to our supported regions. We are eager to connect with industry players who share our vision of enhancing pet identification." He also shared, "Our Canadian app launch marks our expansion into the North American market, following the successful launch of our app in the United States in December last year."

Hailing from South Korea, Petnow's mission to create a world without lost animals has garnered international attention. The Petnow app has received accolades, including the Best of Innovation award at CES 2022, and has been featured in prominent media outlets such as BBC, CBS, Reuters, and Fox News. Petnow extends a warm welcome to potential partners, journalists, and all pet enthusiasts at booth SU 4.5 PS10 during Collision Conference 2023, taking place in Toronto from June 26th to June 29th.

