GREAT CANADIAN CASINO RESORT TORONTO, CANADA'S NEWEST AND LARGEST CASINO RESORT OPENS TODAY

TORONTO, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Great Canadian Entertainment, Canada's leader in gaming and hospitality, is pleased to announce that the brand-new gaming floor and multiple dining venues open to the public at 5 p.m. ET at Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto .

Adjacent to Woodbine Racetrack, the brand-new destination is the newest and largest casino resort in Canada and one of the largest in North America. Gaming enthusiasts will be captivated by 328,000 square feet of gaming space featuring an extensive range of options, including 4,800 slot machines, 145 live table games, VIP rooms, and sports betting kiosks. Whether you're a seasoned player or Vegas-style entertainment seeker, Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto offers an exhilarating atmosphere that caters to all preferences.

The landmark resort, situated on an impressive 33 acres is redefining entertainment in Toronto and promises an unparalleled experience for its guests. Seamlessly integrated and opening later this summer is a luxurious 400-room hotel, featuring well-appointed rooms and suites across 11 floors. A fully equipped wellness centre featuring an indoor pool, sauna, steam room and contemporary fitness equipment will open later this year. In the coming months, the property will unveil a state-of-the-art 5,000-person entertainment venue, providing a versatile destination for live music, comedy, sports and special events. Through an exclusive booking partnership with Live Nation, The Theatre at Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto will feature world-class artists to amplify the guest experience.

The resort's dedication to public art is evident, with $5 million invested in one-of-a-kind artworks displayed prominently throughout the property. Artists were carefully selected by a jury of fellow artists and community stakeholders through public commissioning opportunities, ensuring equitable representation of diverse and underrepresented communities.

As a commitment to environmental sustainability, Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto showcases a stunning 250,000 square feet of green roof, the second largest in Canada. Solar panel canopies further reduce the site's carbon footprint, and electric vehicle parking spots are available for eco-conscious guests.

The resort is creating a significant economic impact, with an investment of approximately $1 billion and an estimated $500 million in economic benefit for Ontario. Moreover, nearly 2,000 team members will be employed, contributing to job growth and prosperity in the region. The City of Toronto has received more than $357 million as its share of gaming revenue since the introduction of Casino Woodbine.

Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto is a comprehensive entertainment destination, offering a variety of dining and shopping experiences. The property will host 15 retail locations, with a combined 35,000 square feet of retail space, providing visitors with a variety of renowned brands. Food lovers will be delighted by the diverse culinary options, including the elegant Copperhorn Meet House, the charming CA.SU.AL gastropub, and The Eatery, offering delectable grab-and-go salads and sandwiches.

The Food Hall, operated by Woodbine Entertainment Group, will feature a variety of favourites including Tim Hortons, Big Smoke Burger, Noodlebox, MB Express and Pizzaiolo. Additional dining experiences will be announced soon.

A well-lit parkade with 3,800 covered parking spaces offers 24-hour security and multiple entrances providing easy access to the resort, ensuring convenience for all visitors.

"We are thrilled to finally unveil Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto to the world," said Matthew Anfinson, Chief Executive Officer, Great Canadian Entertainment. "Our team has worked tirelessly for several years to create an unrivaled entertainment experience that will leave a lasting impression on our guests. The opening of this first phase of Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto is incredibly exciting for all of us, and we are very eager to reveal the next phases, including the hotel and The Theatre, in the coming weeks and months."

Consistent with Great Canadian Entertainment's commitment to responsible gaming, the company, along with its partner, Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation, remain focused on promoting safe play to keep the fun in the game. As part of that commitment, the destination will feature a PlaySmart Centre on the gaming floor, filled with engaging interactive tools and valuable responsible gambling resources available for all players.

Great Canadian Rewards members can take advantage of exclusive offers, including the lowest available rates, free or discounted stays, and other valuable benefits at Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto, and across the company's 12 properties in Ontario. It is free to join. To learn more about Great Canadian Rewards please visit: www.greatcanadian.com/greatcanadianrewards

With a profound dedication to exceptional service and guest satisfaction, Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto embraces its commitment to inclusivity, ensuring a warm and inviting atmosphere for all.

About Great Canadian Entertainment

Founded in 1982, Great Canadian Entertainment is Canada's premier gaming and hospitality company with 25 gaming, entertainment, hospitality and resort facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto, Canada's largest casino resort, is now open and will include a 400-room hotel, 5,000-person entertainment venue, parkade with 3,800 covered parking spaces, and multiple on-site dining options.

Committed to investing in and offering opportunity to those in the communities in which it operates, Great Canadian supports more than 1,400 charitable and non-profit organizations across Canada under its PROUD program, "PROUD of our people, our business, our community". A significant portion of gross gaming revenue from Great Canadian's gaming facilities is retained by Crown partners on behalf of their provincial governments for the purpose of supporting programs that benefit healthcare, education, and social services in Canada. To learn more, please visit www.greatcanadian.com, or follow us on Twitter , Instagram , Facebook and LinkedIn .

