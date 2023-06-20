Domino's® is Making Pizza Delivery Even More Convenient: Introducing Domino's Pinpoint Delivery™

It's easy: drop a pin. Get pizza.

ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino's Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) is bringing more convenience than ever to delivery customers across the U.S. The largest pizza company in the world is introducing Domino's Pinpoint Delivery: a new technology that allows customers to receive a delivery nearly anywhere, including places like parks, baseball fields and beaches, just in time for the start of summer. How does it work? It's easy! Customers with the Domino's app can select Domino's Pinpoint Delivery, drop a pin on the map and get pizza delivered virtually anywhere!

Domino's is the first quick-service restaurant brand in the U.S. to deliver food to customers with the drop of a pin.

"Domino's is proud to be the first quick-service restaurant brand in the U.S. to deliver food to customers with the drop of a pin," said Christopher Thomas-Moore, Domino's senior vice president – chief digital officer. "We're always striving to make customers' experiences even better and more convenient, and Domino's Pinpoint Delivery does exactly that."

With Domino's Pinpoint Delivery, customers can receive their order at a countless number of dynamically created hyper-local spots without a typical address. Domino's Pinpoint Delivery allows customers to track their order with Domino's Tracker®, see their driver's GPS location, view an estimated time of arrival and receive text alerts about their delivery. Domino's will also alert customers when their delivery expert arrives at the pickup spot, at which time they can activate a visual signal on their phone, which will help the driver spot them.

"Domino's has a long history of innovating within the delivery space, dating back to 1960 – from pioneering pizza delivery to launching the industry-first Domino's Tracker®, and rolling out the largest electric pizza delivery fleet in the country," said Thomas-Moore. "Delivery innovation is at the core of who we are, so we're thrilled to give customers a new delivery option by allowing them to receive their order nearly anywhere, with the drop of a pin. No address? No problem. With Domino's Pinpoint Delivery, customers can get their favorite menu items just about wherever their adventure takes them – whether they're soaking up the sun at a beach or having a picnic with friends in the park. Domino's Pinpoint Delivery makes enjoying pizza more accessible than ever."

To learn more about Domino's Pinpoint Delivery, visit dominos.com/pinpoint-delivery.

Domino's Pinpoint locations are delivery locations without traditional addresses selected by customers who order online, pre-pay with credit, debit or Domino's gift cards, and agree to receive up to five text notifications that provide updates on their order. Customers and delivery experts will meet at specific locations designated in the Domino's app that may be adjacent to places like parks, baseball fields and beaches. Message and data rates may apply.

About Domino's Pizza®

Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 20,000 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of over $17.5 billion in 2022, with over $8.7 billion in the U.S. and nearly $8.8 billion internationally. In the first quarter of 2023, Domino's had global retail sales of over $4.1 billion, with over $2.0 billion in the U.S. and nearly $2.1 billion internationally. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 99% of Domino's stores as of the end of the first quarter of 2023. Emphasis on technology innovation helped Domino's achieve approximately two-thirds of all global retail sales in 2022 from digital channels. In the U.S., Domino's generated more than 80% of U.S. retail sales in 2022 via digital channels and has developed several innovative ordering platforms, including those for Apple CarPlay, Google Home, Amazon Alexa, Facebook Messenger, and more.

