Croatia Airlines Finalizes Pratt & Whitney GTF™ Engine and EngineWise® Maintenance Agreements

PARIS, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PARIS AIR SHOW -- Pratt & Whitney, an RTX business, announced today that Croatia Airlines finalized engine and aftermarket agreements for the GTF engines that will power its fleet of fifteen Airbus A220-100 and A220-300 aircraft. These include six purchased and nine leased aircraft, six of which will come from Air Lease Corporation (ALC). The first aircraft is currently scheduled for delivery in the second quarter of 2024. Pratt & Whitney will provide engine maintenance for Croatia's fleet with an EngineWise® Maintenance long-term agreement.

From L to R: Steven F. Udvar-Házy, executive chairman of Air Lease Corporation, Jasmin Bajić, CEO and president of the Management Board of Croatia Airlines and Rick Deurloo, president of Commercial Engines at Pratt & Whitney finalize GTF™ Engine and EngineWise® maintenance agreements. (PRNewswire)

"This is an exciting time for Croatia Airlines as we modernize our fleet with these GTF-powered A220 aircraft," said Jasmin Bajić, CEO and president of the Management Board of Croatia Airlines. "By replacing prior-generation aircraft with the most efficient and sustainable engines and aircraft available today, we'll be able to shrink our environmental footprint and keep fares competitive."

Founded in 1991, Croatia Airlines is the national carrier of the Republic of Croatia and a member of Star Alliance. Based in Zagreb, the airline's first planes were powered by Pratt & Whitney engines, including Boeing 737-200 and McDonnell Douglas MD-82 aircraft with JT8D engines, and ATR 42 aircraft powered by PW100 engines.

"Pratt & Whitney and Croatia Airlines have a longstanding relationship, dating back to the airline's first passenger operations," said Rick Deurloo, president of Commercial Engines at Pratt & Whitney. "With this GTF-powered A220 fleet backed by EngineWise services, Croatia Airlines will benefit from industry-leading technology and world-class service and support, with a growing GTF MRO network, including facilities like Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance, EME Aero and Lufthansa Technik Aero Alzey in the heart of Europe."

About GTF Engines

The Pratt & Whitney GTF™ engine, featuring Collins Aerospace nacelle and engine accessories, delivers industry-leading fuel efficiency and sustainability benefits for single-aisle aircraft. It is the exclusive powerplant for the Airbus A220 family, which reduces fuel consumption and CO 2 emissions up to 25% per seat, NOx emissions up to 50% and noise footprint up to 75%.* Certified for operation on 50% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and successfully tested on 100% SAF, GTF engines are ready to enable further reductions in carbon footprint, which will help the aviation industry meet its goal of net zero emissions by 2050. The engine's revolutionary geared fan architecture is the foundation for even more efficient and sustainable propulsion technologies in the decades ahead. Learn more at pwgtf.com .

*Reductions vs. prior-generation aircraft, based on 75 dB noise contour and ICAO CAEP/6 emissions regulations.

About Pratt & Whitney

Pratt & Whitney is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft engines and auxiliary power units. To learn more visit www.prattwhitney.com. To receive press releases and other news directly, please sign up here.

About RTX

RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. Our global team of 180,000 employees pushes the limits of known science and redefines how we connect and protect our world. We are advancing aviation, building smarter defense systems and creating innovations to take us deeper into space. Effective July 1, the company will complete its realignment into three customer-focused business units — Collins Aerospace, Raytheon and Pratt & Whitney. The company, with 2022 sales of $67 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

Contact:

