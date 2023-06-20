Centrical Unveils Employee Performance Experience at Customer Contact Week Las Vegas 2023

Centrical, a category-leading, global software as a service company, releases Employee Performance Experience at Customer Contact Week in Las Vegas .

Today, frontline employees expect "more recognition, opportunities to learn, fair treatment, clearer goals and better managers". (Gallup State of the Global Workplace: 2023 Report) Organizations must adapt their technology to meet these expectations. Great customer experiences are driven by great employee experiences, which is where performance experience comes in.

Generative AI is rapidly disrupting the workplace, and organizations must keep pace to enable the frontline worker of tomorrow.

NEW YORK and LONDON and TEL AVIV, Israel, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Centrical, a global SaaS company, and the pioneer and leader of Performance Experience Management (PXM), today announced the unveiling of its revolutionary Employee Performance Experience methodology and platform, including a definitive guide.

The Performance Experience methodology is a groundbreaking approach to improving operational performance and customer experience by personally guiding frontline employees across every stage of the employee lifecycle. The methodology includes four distinct strategies that can be applied across the employee journey to deliver a better customer experience, reduce operating costs, improve service, quality, and sales, retain talent, and increase employee lifetime value.

As the digital landscape continues to evolve through generative AI, next-generation automation, and other technological advances, organizations must provide an employee performance experience to future-proof their frontline talent and ensure their agents are equipped with the knowledge, skills, and behaviors they need to deliver remarkable customer experiences today and in the future.

Performance management practices of the past are no longer relevant. An increasing number of organizations are recognizing the impact of their frontline employees' experience on the customer experience. In our 2023 Trends Report, 46% of respondents reported that aligning with team goals is a top challenge followed by meeting overall metrics (44%), and motivating and engaging employees (40%). Organizations must modernize their approach to one that is human-focused and employee-centric. Rather than "manage" from the top down, organizations must put their employees at the center and for this to happen they must redesign the employee experience to a personalized one.

The Centrical Performance eXperience platform is designed to help organizations meet these expectations by combining the power of AI with human intelligence to guide frontline employee success. The platform provides a unified employee experience with real-time performance management, adaptive microlearning, AI-powered coaching, quality management, and VoE.

"Today, generative AI is revolutionizing the way people work, especially frontline agents. AI is not just automating existing processes but stands to completely transform the agent experience – creating augmented experiences that will require employees to harness new tools and access knowledge in new ways. Frontline workers will require a level of talent that was not required in the past. Organizations must transform their operations to meet these new realities. This is why we felt it was critical to share our proven approach and best practices learned from our work driving frontline performance experience transformations for the world's biggest brands." – Gal Rimon, CEO and Founder, Centrical

Centrical at Customer Contact Week (CCW) Las Vegas

Centrical will be exhibiting at Customer Contact Week (CCW) Las Vegas, the world's largest customer contact event from June 19-22 at Caesars Forum, Las Vegas. Visit Booth #927 for a live, interactive PXM demonstration, hear from industry leaders, participate in exciting giveaways, and join the car race to win a PS5, Atari Flashback, and ReMarkable tablet.

About Employee Performance Experience

The performance experience methodology is an employee-centric approach to performance that meets the expectations of today's employees while driving business success. The methodology includes four strategies:

Align: Set employees up for success by aligning them with their goals and making their progress visible so they are clear on expectations. Engage: Create a sense of purpose, build meaningful connections, and make the experience rewarding to motivate employees and keep them invested in their individual, team, and business success. Perform: Provide employees with the knowledge, skills, and support they need, in the moment they need it, to empower them to reach peak performance. Optimize: Continuously re-align, listen, and respond to employees to ensure their needs are being met and that their experience is efficient and frictionless.

Each strategy includes actionable steps across the entire employee lifecycle from onboarding to nesting, production, and transition.

Centrical is the first AI-driven Performance eXperience platform.

About Centrical

Centrical is an AI-powered employee Performance eXperience platform that drives best-in-class customer experiences for the world's leading brands through frontline agent success and growth. The platform provides a unified employee experience with real-time performance management, adaptive microlearning, AI-powered coaching, quality management, and VoE, through a gamified solution to help organizations improve productivity and sales, reduce costs, lower attrition, and increase customer satisfaction.

Centrical was founded in 2013 and serves customers in 150 countries in 40 different languages. Centrical has offices in New York, Tel-Aviv, and London and customers include leading multinational enterprises such as Microsoft, Teleperformance, Synchrony Financial, and more.

About Customer Contact Week

Started in 1999 as Call Center Week, CCW is the world's largest customer contact event series. With an optimized balance of conference and expo, CCW is the place where customer care, CX, and contact center leaders come together. In 2018, we introduced our new look as Customer Contact Week. CCW brings together 3,000+ attendees, 200+ expert speakers, 150+ solution providers, for four days of learning, networking, brainstorming & innovating at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas. CCW is brought to you by the Customer Management Practice (CMP) - a complete research, marketing and business development partner, and resource hub to the customer management sector. https://www.customercontactweek.com/

