Anyone.com unveils new mortgage model, unleashing the transformative potential of a more inclusive path to homeownership for millions of people.

AMSTERDAM, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the global housing affordability crisis, Anyone.com today unveiled a groundbreaking solution that aims to redefine the future of the housing market: The Anyone Mortgage. This novel model, designed to bridge the ever-widening gap between income stagnation and skyrocketing house prices, promises to make homeownership accessible again, especially for the often currently neglected demographic of first-time buyers and lower-income households.

The company believes home ownership is a basic human right and that the current industry wide crisis should be solved by all stakeholders involved. Nobody wants to live in a world where your friends or family can't get a home because the market dictates based on wealth that they're not worthy of a home.

Anyone.com's innovative model is outlined in a detailed whitepaper published today, providing a fresh perspective on tackling an issue that resonates across continents. It stands as a compelling testament to the power of innovation, reimagining the age-old structure of mortgage financing to keep pace with today's economic realities.

The Anyone Mortgage Model introduces a unique shared ownership structure, with the mortgage provider owning up to 49% of the home's equity, while the homeowner owns at least 51%. This model drastically reduces the debt burden on homeowners and aligns the interests of homeowners and mortgage providers, fostering a more sustainable and stable mortgage market.

"The current trajectory of the housing market is unsustainable. Stagnant wages and spiraling house prices have led to a precipitous decline in homeownership rates amongst new buyers," says Reza Sardeha. "We are stepping into uncharted territory with the Anyone Mortgage, offering an unprecedented solution that doesn't just address the symptoms but confronts the root cause of the crisis." Next to that he said, "Our model allows potential homebuyers to secure a lower mortgage, become a homeowner and so to build up equity in the place you can call home instead of just renting."

In contrast to traditional financing methods, the Anyone Mortgage breaks away from the interest-dominated model. It links the financial returns for lenders directly to house price appreciation, creating a win-win scenario for both parties. This paves the way for affordable financing options for the vastly growing group of potential homeowners that feel left out at the moment, while ensuring lenders' investments are secured and profitable.

The Anyone Mortgage represents a turning point in mortgage lending, compelling providers to innovate and realign their offerings with the financial realities of today's aspiring homeowners.

Anyone.com's end-to-end infrastructure to distribute the Anyone Mortgage Model is ready to be deployed at the end of 2023. They have successfully executed the first transactions in the Netherlands where the company's headquarters is based. The company is now seeking collaborations with mortgage providers in the Netherlands, the UK, Germany, Spain, and the US, with the goal of implementing the Anyone Mortgage Model across the world by 2024 on an international scale to accomplish maximum impact.

In addition to the Anyone Mortgage Model, Anyone.com is contemplating other innovative models, including Shared Equity Mortgages, Rent-to-Own, and Sustainability Mortgages. Each of these models has its unique potential in making homeownership more accessible and financially manageable. The company hopes to inspire others to try to think of new models as well to make home ownership less of a myth for millions of people around the world.

By fostering more inclusive and sustainable homeownership, Anyone.com hopes to address the growing liquidity crisis in the housing market and secure a bright future for potential homeowners.

"We call upon mortgage providers to consider the Anyone Mortgage model as a means to create a more inclusive and sustainable future for homeownership. We dream of a future where our new generation feels participation in the economy is rewarded so they and their children can enjoy a bright future." the spokesperson concluded. "Together, we can make homeownership a basic human right again."

The launch of the Anyone Mortgage signifies a potential watershed moment in housing finance, marking the advent of an innovative model that refuses to accept the status quo. Anyone.com invites industry players, potential homeowners, and interested stakeholders to explore the whitepaper published today, join the conversation, and be part of this groundbreaking journey.

ABOUT ANYONE.COM

Anyone.com is a forward-thinking international company with headquarters based in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, driven by the mission to make homeownership accessible again for millions of people around the globe. The company challenges conventional wisdom and leverages innovation to address complex, global issues.

The Anyone Mortgage is their first significant step towards reshaping the future of housing finance. The company is founded by seasoned serial high-tech operators that have already built and operated marketplaces & financial institutions before. Through its comprehensive, compliant, cross-border real estate marketplace and infrastructure, Anyone.com is set to change how people buy and own homes. For further information, visit Anyone.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2103973/Anyone_Mortgage_Model.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2103972/Anyone_Logo.jpg

View original content:

SOURCE Anyone.com