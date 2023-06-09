Historic Organization, R.H. Boyd, Invites Community to Second Annual Legacy Ball with headliner Kenny Lattimore and the Upcoming Vision Conference

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- R.H. Boyd will host the 2023 Vision Conference™, June 15–17, 2023, in conjunction with the 117th Annual Session of the National Baptist Congress. The Vision Conference will be hosted largely virtually at www.visionconference.org but also in-person at the Cambria Hotel Nashville Airport, gathered under the theme, "Leadership at the Intersection of Faith and Social Justice" (Psalm 82:2–4).

Vision Conference - Empowering Forward-Thinking Leaders for Today and Tomorrow (PRNewswire)

The Vision Conference is a hybrid, transformative event designed to empower educators, pastors, leaders, and volunteers involved in Christian education ministries. The conference offers a range of workshops, interactive sessions, keynote speeches, and fellowship opportunities to enhance teaching methodologies, deepen biblical understanding, and cultivate spiritual growth.

Additions to this year's conference include a new interactive platform that provides 24/7 access to on-demand content and registrants will also be granted one year of access to the Seminary Now™ Urban Leadership Program at Northern Seminary. In-person conference proceedings include a dynamic Faith Leaders Luncheon, a Pre-Father's Day Prayer Breakfast, and the National Museum of African American Music Block Party in Downtown Nashville.

To register for the Vision Conference, please visit www.visionconference.org. Follow us on Instagram @rhboydco for additional details.

Following the conclusion of the Vision Conference, all are invited to attend the second annual Legacy Ball at the Four Seasons Hotel in downtown Nashville for an evening filled live music, community engagement, and distinguished honorees on Saturday, June 17.

Proceeds from the Legacy Ball benefit the R.H. Boyd Family Endowment Fund through the R.H. Boyd Company, a 501(c)(3) organization, which provides scholarships and grants to predominately HBCU students and community organizations.

Special presentations honoring community partners and heroes across generations will also be awarded. Representative Justin Jones will receive the Service Award, Purpose Preparatory Academy will receive the Humanitarian Award, and the Tennessee State University Aristocrat of Bands will receive the Excellence Award.

The 2023 Legacy Ball entertainment includes headliner Kenny Lattimore, CoJo Ko Music, Viva La Strings, Sankofa, Rejoice School of Ballet, and DJ Miami Mundy, and comedian T. C. Cope will serve as master of ceremonies.

Tickets and tables for this black-tie affair are available as well as numerous and custom sponsorship opportunities. Please visit www.rhboyd.com/legacyball to purchase and for further details. Be sure to follow the company on social media @rhboydco for updates as well.

