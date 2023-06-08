“Side Hustle” Alert: Earn $15K Eating Spicy Food at Schlotzsky’s

Calling all spice-loving couples for a chance at the ultimate summer gig*

ATLANTA, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer's spiciest side hustle just hit the market! Celebrating the launch of their new hot-sauce infused sourdough bread, Schlotzsky's is recruiting one couple with an insatiable love for spicy food. The Spicy Hustle is the newest "job" from the beloved fast-casual chain where aspiring spice connoisseurs and daring duos can embark on a flavor adventure.*

"Side hustles have become a cultural phenomenon, with individuals seeking new ventures to spice up their lives," said William Armstrong, Schlotzsky's Chief Brand Officer. "Schlotzsky's recognized an opportunity to combine our passion for menu innovation with the growing popularity of side gigs to create a one-of-a-kind contest for our fans."

Similar to side jobs, the Spicy Hustle Contest is intended to complement consumers' day jobs and the Winners will receive a robust "compensation package" for their role.

Contest Winners' Roles and Re"spice"abilities

Try the entirety of Schlotzsky's spicy lineup during the month of August

Create comprehensive Spice Profile Reports for each spicy food tried, including favorite flavors and menu combos

Recommend favorite flavors and menu combinations for future Schlotzsky's menu development

Share tips for other spice loving couples on how to enjoy spicy food together

Create social content by capturing photos and videos for social media

The Hottest "Compensation" Package

$15,000 ;

Trip to Schlotzsky's headquarters to collaborate with the brand's Executive Chef and social team to create custom content;

$500 in Schlotzsky's gift cards to try the brand's latest spicy menu offerings; and

Fifteen $100 Schlotzsky's gift cards to share with family and friends along with custom Schlotzsky's swag.

Spicy enthusiasts are invited to "apply" to the Contest as long as each person is 21-years old, has a month to enjoy spicy food and create content, resides within a 25-mile radius from a Schlotzsky's restaurant, and have an active, public Instagram account*. Applications are open until June 30 at myspicyhustle.com.

The launch of the Spicy Hustle coincides with the recently introduced Spicy Line, featuring hot sauce infused, freshly baked sourdough bread across sandwiches, pizzas, and calzones available at all 300+ Schlotzsky's restaurants nationwide. This mouthwatering lineup includes the Spicy Original Sandwich, Spicy Sausage & Peppers Calzone, Spicy Chicken Bacon Pizza, and the choice of adding Spicy Bread to existing menu items.

Additionally, Schlotzsky's introduced the return of 44oz large beverages to the menu. For a limited time, Schlotzsky's Reward members who purchase a 44 oz large beverage will receive a bounce back reward*** for $1.00 Large 44oz beverage to use for next 7 days. The reward is automatically deposited into the Schlotzsky's Reward member's account and can be used once a day for 7 consecutive days.

For more information on the Spicy Hustle, please visit myspicyhustle.com and connect with Schlotzsky's on Facebook (@Schlotzskys), Twitter (@Schlotzskys), and Instagram (@schlotzskys).

*Schlotzsky's Spicy Hustle is a Contest and not an actual job or position with any Schlotzsky's location or Focus Brands LLC. All entrants to the Contest shall acknowledge winning the Contest does not constitute a contract of employment or impose on Schlotzsky's Franchisor SPV LLC or Focus Brands LLC any obligation to retain the Contest Winner as an employee, agent, or independent contractor.

** NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. The Contest begins on or about 6/8/2023 at 9:00 am ET and ends on 6/30/2023 at 4:59 pm ET. Open only to legal U.S. residents of the contiguous United States and D.C who are 21 years of age or older and who reside within 25 miles of a Schlotzsky's location. See Official Rules for the Contest at https://www.schlotzskys.com/contest.

***Offer exclusive to Schlotzsky's Rewards Members from 6/1/23 – 8/27/23. Must purchase Large (44oz) Beverage at regular price to receive a $1 Large (44oz) Beverage Reward. $1 44oz Beverage reward does not include taxes and fees and expires 7 days after receipt and can be used multiple times within the 7-day period but is a single use per day. Not valid with any other offer or reward, or third-party delivery. Service fee applies to online, in app, and certain call-in orders, other fees and taxes may apply for all orders; see checkout for details. Void where prohibited.

About Schlotzsky's

Schlotzsky's® is a fast-casual restaurant franchise that started in 1971 and is home to The Original® oven-baked sandwich. The brand started in Austin, Texas and the made-to-order menu options still include bold flavors and fresh ingredients inspired by the food scene in Austin. All 300+ restaurants are serving delicious hot sandwiches on sourdough buns baked from scratch each day, specialty pizzas and fresh salads. Plus, many locations offer warm, oven-baked Cinnabon cinnamon rolls. Check us out online at www.schlotzskys.com to find a store near you. Connect with us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

