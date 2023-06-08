To Peach Their Own: Chick-fil-A Goes All in on This Signature Summer Flavor

A peach celebration, spicy expansion and more delicious menu updates to kick-start summer

ATLANTA, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The start of summer brings sweet anticipation for Chick-fil-A's signature peach flavors, all season long. Starting Monday, June 12, the much-loved Peach Milkshake returns nationwide, alongside the refreshing White Peach Sunjoy®, for a limited time, while supplies last.

"With each passing year, our Peach Milkshake's loyal followers eagerly await its annual comeback. Its arrival signifies the beginning of summer at Chick-fil-A, and this year, the excitement from our fans has inspired us to expand our peach offerings. Introducing the White Peach Sunjoy and several other refreshing variations, we are excited to witness the peachy choices our guests will make all summer long!"



— LESLIE NESLAGE, DIRECTOR OF MENU AND PACKAGING AT CHICK-FIL-A

Pick your Peach

Created by Chick-fil-A Chef Angela Canada, the Peach Milkshake is a beloved summer treat inspired by her family's homemade recipe for peach ice cream made with a classic hand-crank machine. Each Peach Milkshake combines Chick-fil-A's signature Icedream® dessert and peaches, topped off with whipped cream and a cherry.

Fun fact: The Peach Milkshake went through more than 15 iterations before landing on the perfect flavor combination that guests have enjoyed since 2009.

First introduced to menus in 2018, the White Peach Sunjoy ® is a refreshing combination of Chick-fil-A's Sunjoy® beverage, blending our classic Lemonade and freshly-brewed Sweetened Iced Tea, with white peach flavors. Guests can also try the White Peach flavor with Lemonade, Frosted Lemonade and Iced Tea.

Fun fact: Looking to bring another peach of the action to satisfy guests' cravings, the sweetness of a white peach rather than a yellow peach perfectly complements the mild tartness of our Sunjoy.

Tests and Expansions

In addition to the seasonal beverages, Chick-fil-A is testing a new grilled chicken sandwich in Indianapolis and Lexington, Ky. Delivering sweet and smoky summertime flavors, the Maple Pepper Bacon Sandwich is made with a lemon herb marinated boneless breast of chicken, grilled for a tender and juicy backyard-smoky taste. The sandwich is topped with pepper jack cheese, green leaf lettuce and bacon hand-tossed in a brown sugar and pepper blend. It's served on a buttered & toasted maple-flavored brioche bun.

"Throughout my childhood, I always loved maple syrup, so I was thrilled to incorporate it into our newest chicken entrée, the Maple Pepper Bacon Sandwich. The sweetness of the maple syrup complements the smoky flavors of the grilled chicken and the hint of spice from the pepper jack cheese and pickles. Perfect for enjoying on any summer adventure, we hope customers enjoy this latest take on our grilled chicken sandwich!"



— CHICK-FIL-A CHEF CHRISTY COOK, CREATOR OF THE MAPLE PEPPER BACON SANDWICH

Chick-fil-A also announced the chainwide expansion of the Spicy Chicken Biscuit after serving it as an optional offering to restaurants over the past several years. The spicy breakfast entrée brings the heat this summer and is made with Chick-fil-A's signature boneless chicken breast, seasoned with a spicy blend of peppers, and served on a freshly baked buttermilk biscuit. This fan-favorite breakfast item will now become a permanent menu item at all Chick-fil-A restaurants.

Customers can check the Chick-fil-A® App or contact their local restaurant to find out if these menu items are served at a nearby location for dine-in, pick-up or delivery. To receive the latest information about Chick-fil-A's menu innovations and more visit chick-fil-a.com/stories.

About Chick-fil-A, Inc.

Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A, Inc. is a restaurant company known for the Original Chick-fil-A® Chicken Sandwich and signature hospitality. Represented by more than 190,000 Team Members, Operators and Staff, Chick-fil-A® restaurants serve guests freshly prepared food at more than 2,800 restaurants in 48 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and Canada. The family-owned and privately held restaurant company was founded in 1967 by S. Truett Cathy and is committed to serving the local communities in which its franchised restaurants operate.

Known for its leadership and growth opportunities, in 2022 Chick-fil-A was named a Best Employer in America by Forbes and a top company for career opportunities for Black employees by Glassdoor. The company was also awarded the Employee's Choice by Glassdoor honoring top CEOs and was named a Culture 500 Culture Champion in 2020. A leader in customer service, Chick-fil-A was named QSR Magazine's Drive-Thru Restaurant of the Year for 2021. More information on Chick-fil-A is available at www.chick-fil-a.com and via @ChickfilANews.

