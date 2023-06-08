No More Sleeping on the Ground: Acacia Outdoor Introduces Premium Space Acacia Tents with Inflatable Floors

First 3-in-1 modern dwelling system delivers indoor comfort in the great outdoors

NEWARK, Calif., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- No more sleeping on the ground. New outdoor recreation brand Acacia Outdoor this month released its first product – the premium Space Acacia popup tent with a 6-inch-thick inflatable floor. The Air Floor™, made with durable PVC material and a construction similar to pack rafts and inflatable SUPs, delivers luxurious comfort on any terrain from grass and gravel to roots and rocks. If a night on the water sounds more enticing, the floor floats and may be anchored with integrated D-rings.

The Space Acacia is the first 3-in-1, portable, modern outdoor dwelling system that delivers indoor comfort in the great outdoors with a rapid-fire pop-and-pull system that only takes minutes to set up. The tent quickly attaches to a wide Velcro rim on the floor for a secure weather-repelling seal and additional clip attachments that perform like a single unit. A generous-sized canopy offers cooling shade or additional weather protection and warmth that can be adjusted depending on conditions. The tent has a dashing architectural aesthetic but it's tough and built to thrive in demanding environments.

The hefty Space Acacia XL (sleeps 4-6 including dogs and kids) and Space Acacia 2-person tents are made with ultra-durable 300D waterproof oxford cloth. Both models rise above 6-feet-9-inches at center allowing ample standing room for average-size people. Both models are designed with 8 mesh-covered windows and a mesh ceiling that invite cool breezes and starry views on warm nights or complete privacy and weather protection with full-zip closures on the windows and roll-down weatherproof side covers.

Two walk-in doors on the XL model make entering and exiting the six-sided tent nearly effortless from either side. The tents are detailed with multiple mesh storage pockets and may be accessorized with an available lighting system and a velvety, washable carpet that negates the need for a bottom sheet. All Space Acacias come standard with a durable removable 300D waterproof oxford cloth footprint that attaches to the Velcro ring on the tent so the tent can be used independently.

The new product is available in inventory and will begin shipping in June. To order a Space Acacia, visit TheAcacia.com .

Price:

MSRP XL with Canopy, Tent, Air Floor and Accessories: $1,736.00; launch sale starting at $1,349

MSRP 2-Person with Canopy, Tent, Air Floor and Accessories: $1,236.00; launch sale starting at $999.00

