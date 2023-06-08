New CPKC climate commitment aligned with SBTi Business Ambition for 1.5⁰C and Net Zero

CALGARY, AB, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) ("CPKC") today announced its commitment to develop a greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction target aligned with a 1.5⁰C future and supporting the global economy to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

With this commitment, made following the combination of Canadian Pacific ("CP") and Kansas City Southern ("KCS"), CPKC joins the Science Based Targets initiative's ("SBTi") Business Ambition for 1.5⁰C global campaign, which includes alignment in supporting the global economy to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

"This represents an important milestone in the sustainability journey for the new CPKC," said Keith Creel, CPKC President and Chief Executive Officer. "It comes early in our integration and reaffirms our commitment to operating sustainably as we grow our business for the future. This new commitment builds on the foundational work addressing climate change already underway, including our industry-leading Hydrogen Locomotive Program."

While we work towards developing a 1.5⁰C aligned emissions reduction target, as an interim measure, CPKC has established a consolidated locomotive emissions reduction target using SBTi's sectoral-based approach for freight railroads and a well-below 2oC global warming scenario.

The consolidated target for CPKC, which has been recently validated by SBTi, is:

CPKC commits to reduce scope 1, 2, and 3 well-to-wheel locomotive GHG emissions 36.9 percent per gross ton-miles by 2030 from a 2020 base year.

This consolidated target replaces individual former CP and KCS targets to provide a single SBTi validated target while CPKC continues its ongoing integration work.

"The railroad industry has an important role to play as we transition to a less carbon intensive economy," Creel added. "CPKC is proud to be playing a leading role as we work towards a more sustainable future for our customers, employees, and the communities we operate in and through."

