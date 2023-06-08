Nephron Announces New President of 503B Outsourcing Facility

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation today announced Christopher Fortier, PharmD, FASHP, CPEL, will join as President of its 503B Outsourcing Facility.

Christopher Fortier, PharmD, FASHP, CPEL (PRNewswire)

In his new role, Fortier will oversee all operations at the industry-leading facility that produces sterile medications for hospitals and medical facilities across America in an effort to alleviate their drug shortage needs.

"Chris has not only the education and skill, but also the knowledge of what major hospitals and pharmacies around the country need every day," said Nephron CEO and Owner Lou Kennedy. "That combination will be an invaluable asset to the Nephron team."

Prior to joining Nephron, Fortier was the Chief Pharmacy Officer at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. He was responsible for leading all aspects of Mass General's pharmacy enterprise. He chaired the Mass General Brigham Chief Pharmacy Officer's Council and was responsible for leading large-scale pharmacy initiatives at the health system level.

Fortier has served in healthcare leadership roles for numerous state and national professional organizations, has been published in multiple healthcare journals, and has been featured in a variety of media outlets including NBC Nightly News, the Associated Press, the Wall Street Journal, National Public Radio, Bloomberg, and the Washington Post.

Fortier received his Doctor of Pharmacy from the University of Connecticut and completed a PGY-1/PGY-2 Health-System Pharmacy Administration Residency at the Medical University of South Carolina Medical Center in Charleston. He has given over 100 national and international presentations, is a course coordinator at Harvard Medical School, and has academic appointments at the University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill, the University of Connecticut, and Northeastern University. Fortier is a Fellow of the American Society of Health System Pharmacists (ASHP) and has also been certified as a Pharmacy Executive Leader by ASHP.

Fortier serves as chair of the University of Connecticut School of Pharmacy Board of Directors and vice chair of United Way of Greater New Bedford Board of Directors.

A West Columbia, S.C.-based company, Nephron develops and produces safe, affordable generic inhalation solutions and suspension products. The company also operates an industry-leading 503B Outsourcing Facility division which produces pre-filled sterile syringes, luer-lock vials, IV bottles and IV bags for hospitals across America, in an effort to alleviate drug shortage needs. For more information, please visit www.nephronpharm.com.

Contact: Connor Watkins, cwatkins@nephronpharm.com

Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation (PRNewsfoto/Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corpora) (PRNewswire)

