Edible Arrangements and M&M's Join Forces to Create a Limited-Time Line of Sweet Delights, Making Everyday Celebrations Extra Special!

New line of gifting products brings together two iconic brands for a sweet treat

ATLANTA, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready to indulge your taste buds in a burst of playful flavors and vibrant colors! Edible®, the world's largest franchisor of stores offering fresh fruit arrangements, baked goods, flowers, gourmet chocolates and more, is teaming up with the iconic candy brand M&M's®.

Edible Arrangements and M&M’s collaborate to serve up a lineup of sweet new treats (PRNewswire)

The collaboration combines M&M's Minis hardshell candies with Edible's one-of-a-kind fruit arrangements and baked goods platters, resulting in a lineup of new treats perfect for celebrating life's moments, big and small. For a limited time only, Edible's signature creations will be adorned with colorful M&M's Minis, giving classics like chocolate-dipped strawberries a whimsical makeover that will leave customers wanting more.

"From our eye-popping fruit arrangements adorned with colorful M&M's to our succulent baked goods that have been taken to the next level with M&M's toppings, this collaboration takes consumers' taste buds on a flavor-filled rollercoaster ride," said Angela Johnson, VP of Innovation and Merchandising for Edible Brands. "Whether consumers are surprising a loved one, treating themselves to a little pick-me-up, or just looking to add a splash of color to their day, the lineup of extraordinary creations from Edible and M&M's will make every celebration even sweeter!"

Highlights from this sweet collaboration include cookies, cheesecakes and chocolate and vanilla cakes made with M&M's Minis. The collaboration with M&M's expands Edibles product offerings and is the second in a line of candy-themed partnerships. In 2022, the brand partnered on a specialty line with another Mars product, TWIX®.

"It is a great experience to be partnering with a brand that shares our passion for proving there is always a reason to be sweet," added Johnson.

The partnership launched this month, and both companies are looking forward to sharing their new creations with their customers at more than 1,000 Edible locations worldwide. For more information or to explore the selection of treats made with M&M's®, visit www.edible.com.

About Edible ®

Edible® is the world's largest franchisor of stores offering fresh fruit arrangements, baked goods, flowers, gourmet chocolates, and more. Since its founding in 1999, the company has grown to nearly 1,000 locations and is uniquely capable of reaching more than 80% of households within one hour for delivery. The brand has been recognized as an industry leader in Entrepreneur's annual "Franchise 500," "Fastest Growing Franchises,'' and "America's Top Global Franchises," as well as Inc.'s list of the fastest-growing privately held companies. For more information, visit edible.com.

About Mars, Incorporated

For more than a century, Mars, Incorporated has been driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. This idea is at the center of who we have always been as a global, family-owned business. Today, Mars is transforming, innovating, and evolving in ways that affirm our commitment to making a positive impact on the world around us.

Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of confectionery, food, and pet care products and services, we employ 133,000 dedicated Associates who are all moving in the same direction: forward. With $40 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including DOVE®, EXTRA®, M&M's®, MILKY WAY®, SNICKERS®, TWIX®, ORBIT®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, SKITTLES®, BEN'S ORIGINAL™, WHISKAS®, COCOAVIA®, and 5™; and take care of half of the world's pets through our pet health services AniCura, Banfield Pet Hospitals™, BluePearl®, Linnaeus, Pet Partners™, and VCA™.

We know we can only be truly successful if our partners and the communities in which we operate prosper as well. The Mars Five Principles – Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency, and Freedom – inspire our Associates to take action every day to help create a world tomorrow in which the planet, its people, and pets can thrive.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

