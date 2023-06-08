5 out of 7 South Korean Music Streaming Platforms Chose Gaudio Lab

SEOUL, South Korea, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 5 out of 7 streaming platforms in South Korea have adopted Gaudio Lab's technology. With world-class spatial audio and AI audio technology, Gaudio Lab powers most of South Korea's leading music streaming platforms, including Melon, Naver VIBE, SK Telecom FLO, Kakao Music, and NHN Bugs. The company has also won two CES 2023 Innovation Awards in recognition of its technological excellence that solves precise existing pain points in streaming market.

Each platform applies various technologies from Gaudio Lab, including • Loudness Normalization, • AI Text Sync (GTS: Gaudio Text Sync), • Spatial Audio, etc.

Loudness Normalization protects users from hearing loss and provides a comfortable listening experience by reducing the loudness variance. The technology has even been officially recognized as a standard by the CTA/ANSI.

Gaudio Text Sync (GTS) is a solution which automatically synchronizes lyrics and music within 5 seconds for a song with the world's most advanced AI source separation technology. Thanks to Gaudio Lab's lightning fast and accurate AI, the manual work of syncing lyrics in real-time has been replaced by a rapid and automated service. Since South Korea is one of the fastest adopters of real-time lyrics viewing, the demand for the solution has been high and pressing.

Not to mention, Gaudio Lab provides spatial audio solution, which offers lifelike immersive 3D sound experience in users' earbuds. The solution has already been popular in Korea and can be applied to not only music streaming services, but live performance streams, as well. In fact, Gaudio Lab is also known as the inventor of the global standards (ex. the ISO/IEC MPEG-H Audio Standard, CTA, ANSI, etc.).

On June 1st, Gaudio Lab won the second prize at the most prestigious AI Challenge event in audio domain organized by Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE)'s, known as the DCASE Challenge, in Task 7 "Foley Sound Synthesis". Gaudio Lab has successfully generated sounds from text and images, and soon will be able to automatically generate sounds by just entering videos. Gaudio Lab is excelling and leading the field of generative sound AI and the company set out to continuously keep releasing better Generative Sound AI technology and solutions.

About Gaudio Lab

Gaudio Lab is an audio technology start-up founded in 2015, after the company's spatial audio technology for headphones was adopted as the binaural renderer for the ISO/IEC MPEG-H Audio standard in 2014. Ever since its establishment, the company has developed technologies and solutions which deliver superior audio experiences wherever there is sound, navigation across reality and virtuality to bring optimized audio to diverse platforms such as OTT/streaming, earbuds, smartphones, VR/AR, car industry, theaters and more. The company is backed by top strategic investors as Softbank Ventures, Samsung Venture Investment and Naver.

View original content:

SOURCE Gaudio Lab