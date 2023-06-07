Trip.com Group Limited Reports Unaudited First Quarter of 2023 Financial Results

SHANGHAI, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: TCOM; HKEX: 9961) ("Trip.com Group" or the "Company"), a leading one-stop travel service provider of accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2023.

Key Highlights for the First Quarter of 2023

Domestic and international business continued to show robust recovery in the first quarter of 2023

- Domestic hotel bookings grew by more than 100% year over year.

- Same city staycation hotel bookings grew by 150% compared to those for the same period in 2019, the pre-COVID level.

- Outbound hotel and air reservations recovered to over 40% of those for the same period in 2019, the pre-COVID level, despite a 15% recovery in the overall outbound aviation market.

- Air-ticket bookings on the Company's global OTA platforms grew by over 200% year over year, and grew by over 100% compared to those for the same period in 2019, the pre-COVID level.

The Company delivered strong results in the first quarter of 2023

- Net revenue increased by 124% year over year and exceeded that for the same period in 2019, the pre-COVID level.

- Net income for the first quarter was RMB3.4 billion (US$491 million), which improved from a net loss of RMB1.0 billion for the same period in 2022 and net income of RMB2.1 billion for the previous quarter.

- Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter was RMB2.8 billion (US$410 million). Adjusted EBITDA margin was 31%, compared to 2% for the same period in 2022 and 6% for the previous quarter.

"During the first quarter of 2023, there has been an upsurge in both domestic and outbound travel activities in China," said James Liang, Executive Chairman. "We are encouraged to see the world becoming more open and connected at the start of 2023. We remain positive for the outlook of the global travel industry and the opportunities that lie ahead."

"We are delighted to see that our first quarter results have demonstrated the long-term growth prospects of the travel industry and the strong execution of our team," said Jane Sun, Chief Executive Officer. "Over the past three years, we have focused on strengthening our supply chain, content offerings, and service quality. Such improvements empower us to better capture the pent-up demand for travel and establish a solid foundation for sustainable growth."

First Quarter of 2023 Financial Results and Business Updates

The Company's business has been significantly recovered since most of the travel restrictions and quarantine requirements in China were lifted. The accumulative travel backlog demand has been releasing since January 2023.

For the first quarter of 2023, Trip.com Group reported net revenue of RMB9.2 billion (US$1.3 billion), representing a 124% increase from the same period in 2022 and an 83% increase from the previous quarter, primarily due to the substantial recovery of travel market.

Accommodation reservation revenue for the first quarter of 2023 was RMB3.5 billion (US$507 million), representing a 140% increase from the same period in 2022 and a 106% increase from the previous quarter, primarily due to the substantial recovery of travel market.

Transportation ticketing revenue for the first quarter of 2023 was RMB4.2 billion (US$605 million), representing a 150% increase from the same period in 2022 and an 89% increase from the previous quarter, primarily due to the substantial recovery of travel market.

Packaged-tour revenue for the first quarter of 2023 was RMB386 million (US$56 million), representing a 211% increase from the same period in 2022 and a 135% increase from the previous quarter, primarily due to the substantial recovery of travel market.

Corporate travel revenue for the first quarter of 2023 was RMB445 million (US$65 million), representing a 100% increase from the same period in 2022 and a 61% increase from the previous quarter, primarily due to the substantial recovery of travel market.

Cost of revenue for the first quarter of 2023 increased by 53% to RMB1.6 billion (US$238 million) from the same period in 2022 and increased by 37% from the previous quarter, primarily due to the substantial recovery of travel market. Cost of revenue as a percentage of net revenue was 18% for the first quarter of 2023.

Product development expenses for the first quarter of 2023 increased by 35% to RMB2.7 billion (US$389 million) from the same period in 2022 and increased by 27% from the previous quarter, primarily due to an increase in product development personnel related expenses. Product development expenses as a percentage of net revenue was 29% for the first quarter of 2023.

Sales and marketing expenses for the first quarter of 2023 increased by 108% to RMB1.8 billion (US$256 million) from the same period in 2022 and increased by 53% from the previous quarter, primarily due to an increase in expenses relating to sales and marketing promotion activities. Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of net revenue was 19% for the first quarter of 2023.

General and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2023 increased by 53% to RMB891 million (US$130 million) from the same period in 2022 and increased by 9% from the previous quarter, primarily due to an increase in general and administrative personnel related expenses. General and administrative expenses as a percentage of net revenue was 10% for the first quarter of 2023.

Income tax expense for the first quarter of 2023 was RMB341 million (US$50 million), compared to income tax benefit of RMB14 million for the same period in 2022 and income tax expense of RMB246 million for the previous quarter. The change in Trip.com Group's effective tax rate was primarily due to the combined impacts of changes in respective profitability of its subsidiaries with different tax rates, certain non-taxable income or loss resulting from the fair value changes in equity securities investments and exchangeable senior notes, and changes in valuation allowance provided for deferred tax assets.

Net income for the first quarter of 2023 was RMB3.4 billion (US$491 million), compared to net loss of RMB1.0 billion for the same period in 2022 and net income of RMB2.1 billion for the previous quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2023 was RMB2.8 billion (US$410 million), compared to RMB91 million for the same period in 2022 and RMB286 million for the previous quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 31% for the first quarter of 2023, compared to 2% for the same period in 2022 and 6% for the previous quarter.

Net income attributable to Trip.com Group's shareholders for the first quarter of 2023 was RMB3.4 billion (US$491 million), compared to net loss attributable to Trip.com Group's shareholders of RMB1.0 billion for the same period in 2022 and net income attributable to Trip.com Group's shareholders of RMB2.1 billion for the previous quarter. Excluding share-based compensation charges, fair value changes of equity securities investments and exchangeable senior notes recorded in other income/(expense) and their tax effects, non-GAAP net income attributable to Trip.com Group's shareholders for the first quarter of 2023 was RMB2.1 billion (US$300 million), compared to non-GAAP net loss attributable to Trip.com Group's shareholders of RMB36 million for the same period in 2022 and non-GAAP net income attributable to Trip.com Group's shareholders of RMB498 million for the previous quarter.

Diluted earnings per ordinary share and per ADS was RMB5.02 (US$0.73) for the first quarter of 2023. Excluding share-based compensation charges, fair value changes of equity securities investments and exchangeable senior notes and their tax effects, non-GAAP diluted earnings per ordinary share and per ADS was RMB3.07 (US$0.45) for the first quarter of 2023. Each ADS currently represents one ordinary share of the Company.

As of March 31, 2023, the balance of cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investment, held to maturity time deposit and financial products was RMB68.0 billion (US$9.9 billion).

Conference Call

Trip.com Group's management team will host a conference call at 8:00 PM EST on June 7, 2023 (or 8:00 AM CST on June 8, 2023) following this announcement.

The conference call will be available live on Webcast and for replay at: https://investors.trip.com. The call will be archived for twelve months on our website.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Trip.com Group's consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), Trip.com Group uses non-GAAP financial information related to adjusted net income attributable to Trip.com Group Limited, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, and adjusted diluted earnings per ordinary share and per ADS, each of which is adjusted from the most comparable GAAP result to exclude the share-based compensation charges that are not tax deductible, fair value changes of equity securities investments and exchangeable senior notes, net of tax, and other applicable items. Trip.com Group's management believes the non-GAAP financial measures facilitate better understanding of operating results from quarter to quarter and provide management with a better capability to plan and forecast future periods.

Non-GAAP information is not prepared in accordance with GAAP, does not have a standardized meaning under GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP methods of accounting and reporting used by other companies. The presentation of this additional information should not be considered a substitute for GAAP results. A limitation of using non-GAAP financial measures is that non-GAAP measures exclude share-based compensation charges, fair value changes of equity securities investments and exchangeable senior notes and their tax effects that have been and will continue to be significant recurring expenses in Trip.com Group's business for the foreseeable future.

Reconciliations of Trip.com Group's non-GAAP financial data to the most comparable GAAP data included in the consolidated statement of operations are included at the end of this press release.

About Trip.com Group Limited

Trip.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: TCOM; HKEX: 9961) is a leading global one-stop travel platform, integrating a comprehensive suite of travel products and services and differentiated travel content. It is the go-to destination for travelers in China, and increasingly for travelers around the world, to explore travel, get inspired, make informed and cost-effective travel bookings, enjoy hassle-free on-the-go support, and share travel experience. Founded in 1999 and listed on Nasdaq in 2003 and HKEX in 2021, the Company currently operates under a portfolio of brands, including Ctrip, Qunar, Trip.com, and Skyscanner, with the mission "to pursue the perfect trip for a better world."

Trip.com Group Limited Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions, except share and per share data)

















December 31, 2022

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2023 RMB (million) RMB (million) USD (million)







































ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

18,487

30,576

4,452 Short-term investments

25,545

17,386

2,532 Accounts receivable, net

5,486

9,257

1,348 Prepayments and other current assets

11,917

15,167

2,208













Total current assets

61,435

72,386

10,540













Property, equipment and software

5,204

5,140

748 Intangible assets and land use rights

12,825

12,781

1,861 Right-of-use asset

819

757

110 Investments (Includes held to maturity time deposit and

financial products of RMB15,527 million and RMB20,048

million as of December 31,2022 and March 31, 2023,

respectively)

50,177

56,720

8,259 Goodwill

59,337

59,340

8,641 Other long-term assets

570

596

87 Deferred tax asset

1,324

1,413

206













Total assets

191,691

209,133

30,452













LIABILITIES











Current liabilities:











Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt

32,674

39,231

5,712 Accounts payable

7,569

11,287

1,644 Advances from customers

8,278

10,467

1,524 Other current liabilities

12,718

13,562

1,975 Total current liabilities

61,239

74,547

10,855













Deferred tax liability

3,487

3,485

507 Long-term debt

13,177

13,453

1,959 Long-term lease liability

534

498

73 Other long-term liabilities

235

263

38













Total liabilities

78,672

92,246

13,432













SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

























Total Trip.com Group Limited shareholders' equity

112,283

116,150

16,913













Non-controlling interests

736

737

107













Total shareholders' equity

113,019

116,887

17,020













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

191,691

209,133

30,452















Trip.com Group Limited Unaudited Consolidated Statements of (Loss)/Income (In millions, except share and per share data)





















Quarter ended

Quarter ended

Quarter ended

Quarter ended March 31, 2022

December 31, 2022

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2023 RMB (million)

RMB (million)

RMB (million)

USD (million)































































Revenue:















Accommodation reservation

1,450

1,689

3,480

507 Transportation ticketing

1,663

2,204

4,156

605 Packaged-tour

124

164

386

56 Corporate travel

222

277

445

65 Others

652

697

744

108

















Total revenue

4,111

5,031

9,211

1,341

















Less: Sales tax and surcharges

(2)

(4)

(13)

(2)

















Net revenue

4,109

5,027

9,198

1,339

















Cost of revenue

(1,067)

(1,199)

(1,637)

(238)

















Gross profit

3,042

3,828

7,561

1,101

















Operating expenses:















Product development *

(1,974)

(2,104)

(2,674)

(389) Sales and marketing *

(843)

(1,148)

(1,755)

(256) General and administrative *

(584)

(816)

(891)

(130)

















Total operating expenses

(3,401)

(4,068)

(5,320)

(775)

















(Loss)/income from operations

(359)

(240)

2,241

326

















Interest income

591

458

441

64 Interest expense

(341)

(427)

(486)

(71) Other (expense)/income

(707)

2,745

1,652

241

















(Loss)/income before income tax

expense and equity in income of

affiliates

(816)

2,536

3,848

560

















Income tax benefit/(expense)

14

(246)

(341)

(50) Equity in loss of affiliates

(199)

(210)

(133)

(19)

















Net (loss)/income

(1,001)

2,080

3,374

491

















Net loss/(income) attributable to non-

controlling interests

12

(23)

1

0

















Net (loss)/income attributable to

Trip.com Group Limited

(989)

2,057

3,375

491

















(Losses)/earnings per ordinary share















- Basic

(1.52)

3.17

5.18

0.75 - Diluted

(1.52)

3.12

5.02

0.73

















(Losses)/earnings per ADS















- Basic

(1.52)

3.17

5.18

0.75 - Diluted

(1.52)

3.12

5.02

0.73

















Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding















- Basic

647,812,835

649,893,734

651,849,468

651,849,468 - Diluted

647,812,835

658,660,803

672,743,729

672,743,729

















* Share-based compensation included in Operating expenses above is as follows:







Product development

107

147

179

26 Sales and marketing

18

37

31

5 General and administrative

98

126

168

24



















Trip.com Group Limited Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (In millions, except % and per share data)





















Quarter ended

Quarter ended

Quarter ended

Quarter ended March 31, 2022

December 31, 2022

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2023 RMB (million)

RMB (million)

RMB (million)

USD (million)































































Net (loss)/income

(1,001)

2,080

3,374

491 Less: Interest income

(591)

(458)

(441)

(64) Add: Interest expense

341

427

486

71 Add: Other expense/(income)

707

(2,745)

(1,652)

(241) Add: Income tax (benefit)/expense

(14)

246

341

50 Add: Equity in loss of affiliates

199

210

133

19 (Loss)/income from operations

(359)

(240)

2,241

326 Add: Share-based compensation

223

310

378

55 Add: Depreciation and amortization

227

216

201

29 Adjusted EBITDA

91

286

2,820

410 Adjusted EBITDA margin

2 %

6 %

31 %

31 %

















Net (loss)/income attributable to Trip.com Group Limited

(989)

2,057

3,375

491 Add: Share-based compensation

223

310

378

55 Add: Loss/(gain) from fair value changes of equity securities

investments and exchangeable senior notes

785

(1,945)

(1,648)

(240) Add: Tax effects on fair value changes of equity securities

investments and exchangeable senior notes

(55)

76

(40)

(6) Non-GAAP net (loss)/income attributable to Trip.com Group

Limited

(36)

498

2,065

300 Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding-

Diluted-non GAAP

647,812,835

658,571,739

672,743,729

672,743,729 Non-GAAP Diluted (losses)/income per share

(0.06)

0.76

3.07

0.45 Non-GAAP Diluted (losses)/income per ADS

(0.06)

0.76

3.07

0.45

















Notes for all the condensed consolidated financial schedules presented:

































Note 1: The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into U.S. dollars (USD) is based on the certified exchange rate of USD1.00=RMB6.8676 on March 31, 2023 published by the

Federal Reserve Board.



















View original content:

