OKX Brings Web3 and AI to Life at Tribeca Festival with Interactive NFT Lab at Spring Studios NYC

Festival attendees can design and mint customized NFTs, which will be displayed on screens at OKX's NFT Lab in real-time

NEW YORK, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, today announced that it will host a one-of-a-kind NFT Lab at Spring Studios NYC during the Tribeca Festival from June 7-14, where attendees can design and mint customized NFTs using AI-Generated Content (AIGC) technology.

Located on the first floor of Spring Studios NYC , OKX's NFT Lab is an interactive space where attendees can create and customize NFTs by entering text-based prompts via the OKX mobile app, meet OKX ambassadors and learn more about the company's Web3 products. This NFT generation capability is powered by AIGC technology, which uses machine learning algorithms to produce original pieces of digital art. Each design completed at the NFT Lab will be minted as a bespoke NFT and stored on the blockchain, allowing attendees to transfer it to any wallet address or list it on the OKX NFT Marketplace . The NFTs will also be displayed in real-time on square-shaped screens featured at OKX's NFT Lab.

OKX will also provide vending machines that accept crypto payments for snacks and beverages through the OKX Wallet at the OKX Theater at BMCC TPAC . In addition, the theater will have an OKX-branded concession stand on site, offering a variety of items such as popcorn and OKX merchandise. As a special promotion, attendees who create an OKX Wallet, or post an image of the OKX-branded concession stand on social media and tag OKX, will receive free popcorn and OKX-branded sunglasses.

OKX Chief Marketing Officer Haider Rafique said: "We're proud to bring OKX's NFT Lab to life at the Tribeca Festival, showcasing the potential of Web3 and AI technology in revolutionizing the art world as we know it. We aim to inspire a new wave of creators to explore the potential of the digital art space by allowing anyone to design and mint their own NFTs."

OKX Head of US Web3 Nate Zou said: "OKX is thrilled to showcase the power of Web3 technology and versatility of products like OKX Wallet, as well as connect with global creatives at this year's Tribeca Festival. We look forward to continuing to explore the potential of this innovative technology and the many possibilities it presents."

Tribeca Enterprises Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Jane Rosenthal said: "Tribeca Festival is taking steps to integrate Web3 into everything we do, thanks to the vision and support of our partner OKX. Our two worlds are converging more and more, and we're excited to explore the latest Web3 possibilities with OKX."

OKX's multi-year partnership with Tribeca Festival aims to unlock new opportunities for creators, fans and talent through emerging technologies such as crypto, Web3 and the metaverse. In January, OKX introduced the first-ever Tribeca Festival NFT pass for 2023, which provides fans with exciting opportunities to get closer to the action, including an invitation to a special Tribeca Festival Awards Ceremony attended by Robert De Niro, entry for two into one screening and after party and exclusive access to an invitation-only rooftop cocktail hour.

