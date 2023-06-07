John Boyega, Connie Britton, Sabrina Dhowre Elba, Cyril Dion, Danai Gurira, Diane Kruger, Aïssa Maïga, Norman Reedus, Michelle Yeoh, and Climate Activists Xiye Bastida, Camille Etienne, and Helena Gualinga join Global Citizen's 'Power Our Planet: Live in Paris' on Thursday, June 22, 2023

Featuring performances from Lenny Kravitz, Billie Eilish, H.E.R., Jon Batiste, with special guests FINNEAS and Mosimann

'Power Our Planet: Live in Paris' to be broadcast and streamed globally on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, the Amazon Music channel on Twitch, Apple Music & the Apple TV app, Brut, iHeartRadio, 9Now, CSTAR, SABC, TNT, Veeps, and the Global Citizen app

'Power Our Planet: Live in Paris' is hosted in partnership with the City of Paris,

and is produced by Live Nation

Press Kit: Click here for artwork

PARIS and NEW YORK, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Global Citizen, the world's leading international advocacy organization on a mission to end extreme poverty NOW, announced John Boyega, Connie Britton, Sabrina Dhowre Elba, Cyril Dion, Danai Gurira, Diane Kruger, Aïssa Maïga, Norman Reedus and Michelle Yeoh will join 'Power Our Planet: Live in Paris' on Thursday, June 22, taking place at the historic Champ de Mars in Paris. The free, ticketed event will provide a platform for calls to action from the world's leading youth climate activists, including Xiye Bastida, Camille Etienne, Jerome Foster, Brianna Fruean, Helena Gualinga, and Mitzi Jonelle Tan, among others.

'Power Our Planet: Live in Paris' will feature performances from Lenny Kravitz, Billie Eilish, H.E.R., Jon Batiste and special guests FINNEAS and Mosimann to drive commitments from world leaders and the private sector to confront the climate crisis head on.

Under the high patronage of Mr. Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic, 'Power Our Planet: Live in Paris' will rally global leaders attending the New Financial Pact Summit in Paris on June 22 and 23, convened by President Macron in order to build a green economy worldwide that leaves no one behind. The Power Our Planet campaign, which is co-chaired by Prime Minister Mia Mottley of Barbados, is calling for a seismic shift in the way the world's financial systems work to give the world's poor and developing nations access to the financing they urgently need to quicken their transition to clean energy, strengthen their resilience against natural disasters, and address their most urgent needs.

'Power Our Planet: Live in Paris' will be broadcast and streamed to the world on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, the Amazon Music channel on Twitch, Apple Music & the Apple TV app, Brut, iHeartRadio, 9Now in Australia, CSTAR, SABC in South Africa, TNT in Latin America and the Caribbean, Veeps, and the Global Citizen app.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Global Citizen at Power Our Planet: Live in Paris as we come together to call for climate justice," said Michelle Yeoh, Goodwill Ambassador for the UN Development Programme (UNDP). "Those who are currently suffering the most from climate change have done the least to cause it. Let's raise our voices and make sure our leaders take urgent action and preserve our planet for future generations. I hope you'll join me on June 22 as we demand action."

Global Citizen's Power Our Planet campaign is galvanizing millions of people around the world to take action, raise their voices and demand urgent changes from governments, multilateral development banks, and major corporations, including:

Keep Promises Already Made: Deliver the outstanding $16.7 billion of the committed $100 billion in climate financing for lower-income countries; transfer $100 billion in IMF Special Drawing Rights from wealthy countries to poor countries; increase foreign aid budgets; and enact global carbon emissions taxes.

Free Up Funding: Make up to $1 trillion in financing available to countries in need through policy reforms at the World Bank and other multilateral development banks; and include natural disaster and pandemic clauses in loans to poorer nations.

Transition to Clean Energy: Corporations should commit to join the United Nations' Race-to-Zero by setting science-based targets; publish time-bound action plans for climate transitions; and make transformative investments for a lower-carbon transition in emerging economies.

Increased access to financing would help bolster governments' ability to resist climate change by, for example: helping 1.5 million farmers in Zambia withstand climate disasters like droughts and floods; protecting 1.8 million hectares of land in Ghana by 2030; ending deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon by 2030; and strengthening the resilience of national electric grids in island nations like Antigua and Barbuda to withstand Category 5 hurricanes.

An alliance of world leaders representing both Global North and Global South countries has joined the Power Our Planet campaign alongside Global Citizen and Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley, including supporters Emmanuel Macron, President of France; Julius Maada Bio, President of Sierra Leone; Pedro Sánchez, Prime Minister of Spain; José Ramos-Horta, President of Timor Leste; Biman Prasad, Deputy Prime Minister of Fiji, the Government of Ghana, the Government of Namibia, the Government of Zambia, and the Alliance of Small Island States (AOSIS).

Power Our Planet's coalition of supporters also includes leading activists, philanthropic foundations, nonprofit organizations, and private sector leaders, including Dr. Rajiv Shah, President, Rockefeller Foundation; Mark Malloch Brown, President, Open Society Foundations; Benedict Oramah, President of AfreximBank; Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization; Seth Berkley, CEO of Gavi; Kate Higgins, CEO, Cooperation Canada; Jennifer Jones, President of Rotary International; Ban Ki-Moon, Former Secretary-General of the United Nations; Eloise Todd, Executive Director & Co-Founder, Pandemic Action Network; and Ineza Umuhoza Grace, Co-Founder of the Loss and Damage Youth Coalition and 2023 Global Citizen Prize winner.

The Power Our Planet campaign is supported by: African Climate Reality Project; Aspire Artemis Foundation Inc.; Ban Ki-moon Centre for Global Citizens; BASICS International; Bays Planet Foundation; Beyond Bretton Woods; Blended Finance Taskforce; Brave Foundation; Center for Environmental Peacebuilding; Chanja Datti; Climate Finance Group for Latin America and the Caribbean; Common Good Marketplace; Connected Development; Don't Gas Africa; E3G; Earth For All; ECB Sustainable Youth Foundation; Education Cannot Wait: The UN Global Fund for Education in Emergencies; Extinction Rebellion (XR) Nelson Mandela Bay (NMB); Focus 2030; Friends of the Global Fund Europe; GAIN; Gender and Economic Research Center; Germanwatch; Glasgow Actions Team; Global Alliance for a Green New Deal; Global Education and Leadership Foundation (Values 20 India); the Global Fund; Global Health Advocates; the Global Kid; Global Nation; Green Republic Farms; Hungry for Action; International Climate Change Development Initiative; International Climate Financing WG; International Electrotechnical Commission; International Fund for Agricultural Development; JA Africa; Jane Goodall Institute France; Jara; Lagos Food Bank; LEAP Africa; Loss and Damage Youth Coalition; Malala Fund; Marafiki United Green Youths Initiative; Millennials Movement; Moody's; the ONE Campaign; ONG Jeunes Volontaires pour l'Environnement (JVE); Only One; OurCause; OWIT Brussels - Organization of Women in Trade; Oxfam France; Plastic Punch; Power to Girls Foundation; Primavera Zur; Project Everyone; Recycling Scheme for Women and Youth Empowerment (RESWAYE); Re:Wild; Save the Children; SDG2 Advocacy Hub; Shamba Centre for Food and Climate; Sharing Strategies; She Leads Climate Action; Stage For Change; Strategic Youth Network for Development; Sungulo Comm NPC; Support Humanity Cameroon (SUHUCAM); Sustainable Development Solutions Network; Sustainability and Climate Podcast; UN Joint SDG Fund; United Nations Foundation; Uniting To Combat NTDs; Whitaker Peace & Development Initiative (WPDI); Women At Risk International Foundation.

The Power Our Planet campaign and the 'Power Our Planet: Live in Paris' event is hosted in partnership with the City of Paris, is produced by Live Nation, and supported by Cisco and Citi, as well as Afrexim Bank, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Open Society Foundations, The Rockefeller Foundation, and the Seadream Family Foundation. A series of thought leadership events focused on driving action from the private sector is being supported by Cisco, Citi and Accenture. The 'Power Our Planet: Live in Paris' broadcast will be produced by Done and Dusted.

Global Citizen is grateful for the support of leading media companies across the world including: AIM Group, Arena Holdings, Bandsintown, Bella Naija, Branded Cities, Brut, Clear Channel Outdoor France, Clear Channel Outdoor US, EIB Network, Europe 2, Executive Channel Network, Fun Radio, JC Decaux (France), Mediatransports, NRJ Group, OUTFRONT Media, Pass Culture, Politico, RFM, RTL2, Trooh, Vanguard Media, Wall Street Journal and Zikoko.

For more information visit globalcitizen.org/powerourplanet , download the Global Citizen app , and follow Global Citizen on TikTok , Instagram , YouTube , Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

Press Kit

Click here for artwork

Media Credentials

Applications are now open for media credentials to attend and cover 'Power Our Planet: Live in Paris'. Please complete the application form here .

Contact

Global Citizen media inquiries: media@globalcitizen.org

View original content:

SOURCE Global Citizen