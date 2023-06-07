Dana Incorporated to Participate in Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference

MAUMEE, Ohio, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) announced today it will participate in the Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference on June 14, 2023.

Dana Incorporated logo. (PRNewsFoto/Dana Incorporated)
Dana's Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Timothy Kraus will participate in a fireside chat beginning at 8:45 a.m. EDT.

Information on accessing the webcast will be posted to Dana's Investor website, www.dana.com/investors, before the events.

About Dana Incorporated
Dana is a leader in the design and manufacture of highly efficient propulsion and energy-management solutions that power vehicles and machines in all mobility markets across the globe.  The company is shaping sustainable progress through its conventional and clean-energy solutions that support nearly every vehicle manufacturer with drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies, including software and controls; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $10.2 billion in 2022 with 42,000 people in 31 countries across six continents. Dana, with a history dating to 1904, was named one of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2023" by Newsweek magazine for its emphasis on sustainability and social responsibility. The company is driven by a high-performance culture that focuses on valuing others, inspiring innovation, growing responsibly, and winning together, earning it global recognition as a top employer. Learn more at dana.com.

