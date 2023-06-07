70% of U.S. Adults Say the Dairy Aisle is Essential on Every Grocery Trip

Traditional Items and Innovative Alternatives Keep Consumers Coming Back

HARRISBURG, Pa., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dairy products have been a staple in American households for a long time, and a recent survey reveals this still remains true for the majority of consumers. June is National Dairy Month, and while most U.S. adults (70%) already say the dairy aisle is essential on every grocery trip, there are budget-friendly and alternative options that make the dairy aisle a key stop for every kind of shopper.

Moreover, 88% of U.S. consumers say they are likely to find options that fit their lifestyle in the dairy aisle.

"As consumer trends and preferences shift over time, the dairy aisle continues to innovate and remains a constant in U.S. consumers' shopping trips," said Tricia Greyshock, EVP/COO at National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association. "Nearly 3 in 5 U.S. consumers (56%) report that products from the dairy aisle take up half or more than half of the space in their refrigerator."

Dairy Aisle Lifestyle

Dairy aisle products fill up the refrigerators of consumers across the nation, and U.S. adults frequently shop in the dairy aisle for a variety of reasons. Whether cooking a nutritious meal or grabbing a quick snack, the dairy aisle's vast assortment offers shoppers what they need for every occasion.

Some are looking for their cooking and baking essentials such as eggs, butter, and milk, while others know they can find their favorite snacks. The dairy aisle is also home to plant-based alternatives that make it a must-stop for U.S. shoppers, especially for millennial consumers. Well over a third of millennials consistently buy plant-based milk from the dairy aisle.

Daring Beyond Dairy

U.S. consumers are buying more from the dairy aisle than just dairy- and plant-based products. Non-dairy products that can be purchased in the dairy aisle such as orange juice, coffee creamer, iced coffee and tea, and rolls and croissants are very popular with consumers today and have become breakfast staples across the country.

Snacks are also a very popular choice for consumers shopping in the dairy aisle, and the survey showcases that most consumers find exactly what they need to snack on. For families with children, almost two-thirds of parents (63%) find their favorite snacks in the dairy aisle.

Celebrating National Dairy Month

In honor of National Dairy Month, NFRA is partnering with Jamie Gwen, Chef & TV personality, to share convenient, chef-inspired mealtime ideas straight out of the beloved dairy aisle.

"The versatility and variety offered in the dairy aisle makes it a great place for consumers to get creative and try out new products and ingredients," said Jamie Gwen, Chef & TV personality. "From breakfast favorites to rich and creamy meals, from plant-based products to grab-and-go snacks, families can rely on the dairy aisle to have what they need to get them through the week."

National Dairy Month is the perfect time for consumers to branch out and try a new product or recipe from the Dairy aisle. NFRA's month-long celebration includes unique recipes, informative tips and even a $10,000 Sweepstakes! Participants may enter at EasyHomeMeals.com from May 26 – June 30 for a chance to win one of 18 $500 grocery store gift cards or a grand prize of one $1,000 grocery store gift card.

About National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association (NFRA)

NFRA is a non-profit trade association representing all segments of the frozen and refrigerated foods industry. NFRA sponsors national promotions March Frozen Food Month, June Dairy Month and June/July Ice Cream & Novelties; and provides consumer information such as food safety guidelines, meal preparation tips, recipes and sweepstakes opportunities through its Easy Home Meals consumer website and social media properties.

