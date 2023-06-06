Raytheon Technologies' Collins Aerospace unveils Aurora - a premium lie flat business class suite for single aisle aircraft

HAMBURG, Germany, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Collins Aerospace, a business of Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX), has unveiled Aurora, the company's first fully lie-flat Business Class suite designed exclusively for narrow-body aircraft.

Aurora Business Class Suite for narrow body aircraft (PRNewswire)

"Aurora's exceptional comfort, space and thoughtful amenities offer travelers a luxurious retreat, providing an elevated experience harmonized with wide body standards," said Cynthia Muklevicz, Vice President of Business Development at Collins Aerospace. "Intelligent design, engineering and integration provide premium levels of privacy, living area and customizable options without impacting cabin density and allows customers to make Aurora uniquely theirs."

Aurora's seamless integration with existing or bespoke cabin furniture optimizes footprint, functionality and service.

Incorporating directly into existing or bespoke front and aft structures, Aurora maximizes cabin density while increasing crew work areas and storage.

The integrated design gives cabins a more spacious and open feel.

Aurora is uniquely configured, optimizing passenger living space and storage options within the suite.

The seat width is maximized, giving passengers more room than existing solutions.

Passengers are set deeper into the seatback and next to the window – increasing privacy and maintaining 78 inches of bed length.

An array of customization opportunities is available with Aurora.

Aurora optimizes privacy with or without a door.

The suite shell can be modified to include a privacy divider – handy if traveling with a companion.

Bespoke trim and finish options are available throughout, ensuring complimentary brand design language.

Aurora is scheduled to deliver to its first customers beginning in 2024 and is on display at the Aircraft Interiors Expo in Hamburg, Germany in Hall B5 at stand 5B30.

The Aurora Business Class Suite provides exceptional passenger living space and comfort while optimizing cabin density. (PRNewswire)

A premium lie flat business class suite, Aurora provides abundant seat width while optimizing privacy, with or without a door. (PRNewswire)

Collins Aerospace logo (PRNewswire)

