Chili's Launches 'It All Starts with a Marg' Campaign featuring Jenna Fischer, Angela Kinsey and New, Premium Margaritas

These workplace and real-life besties return to Chili's in a new partnership to highlight the good times had over Chili's Margs

DALLAS, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Chili's® Grill & Bar raises a glass to its latest campaign highlighting its margarita expertise aptly titled, "It All Starts with a Marg." The videos feature an iconic duo, Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey, showing how a margarita can simply make any occasion better.

Famed best friend duo, Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey, kick off the summer with Chili's new, premium margaritas for the brand's new 'It All Starts with a Marg' campaign. (PRNewswire)

"I've had many exciting nights at Chili's…both fictionally and in real life," said Jenna Fischer. "It was a family favorite dinner spot when I was growing up. Nowadays Angela knows my affection for splitting some Chicken Fajitas and wings with a margarita while we chat about work and life. I'm very excited about their Sangria 'Rita for summer. That drink was made for me."

Chili's is a top seller of margaritas – with more than 22 million sold last year – and has been perfecting the art of the margarita for nearly 30 years. To coincide with this campaign, Chili's is introducing four new premium margaritas including the Casamigos 'Rita, Skinny 'Rita, Henny 'Rita and Sangria 'Rita, all available now at restaurants nationwide.

"One of the favorite memories from working on set with Jenna were our daily BFF lunches," added Angela Kinsey. "You know those great lunches with a close friend where you download about all the big and small stuff going on in your lives. And now we love to meet for lunch after podcasting and there's no better place to do that than at Chili's. My current go-to's are the Presidente Margarita and the Skillet Queso! As my mom would say, 'we chat, chip and dip and do a little sippin'."

In the ad spot, Jenna and Angela sip margaritas at Chili's while debating all the fun that a Chili's Marg can start, whether it's a birthday Marg, a weekend Marg, a lazy Marg or a vacation Marg. No matter the occasion, Chili's has the perfect margarita for every Guest this summer.

"We are thrilled to launch our new line of margaritas in partnership with Jenna and Angela, who truly understand what it means when we say, 'It All Starts with a Marg,'" said Chili's Chief Marketing Officer George Felix. "Tequila is one of the fastest growing spirits in the U.S., and Guests are looking for higher quality ingredients in their margaritas. This new campaign celebrates our margarita expertise as we upgrade our lineup with Casamigos and Teremana behind the bar, giving our Guests a fun experience with every visit."

Chili's also rolled out new menu items and twists on crowd favorites that pair perfectly with the new and classic margarita selection.

Chili's craveable, dippable Chicken Crispers ® are now available in four, five and six count combos. The updated meal now comes with NEW White Cheddar Mac & Cheese , a side of fries, Chili's house-made ranch and choice of two sauces. Do not forget to give the Crispy Honey-Chipotle Crispers ® a try for some sweet-heat, tender deliciousness.

Two new dipping sauces: Building on Chili's mild to hot variety, Buffalo Ranch – cool with a kick – and Sweet Chili Zing – spicy-sweet and zesty – join the lineup of Honey Mustard , House BBQ and Buffalo sauce.

Chili's #1 selling burger just got bigger and better. Try the NEW Double OldTimer® with Cheese with two juicy beef patties, cheddar cheese, pickles, lettuce, tomato, red onion and mustard. Or try the NEW Ultimate Cajun Pasta, which includes grilled chicken and shrimp.

Chili's believes summer starts with a Marg. Head to your nearest Chili's location and friendly ChiliHeads will be ready to serve up a meal with unbeatable value and a mouthwatering Marg. Must be 21+ to purchase or consume alcohol.

About Chili's® Grill & Bar

Hi, welcome to Chili's! We are a leader in the casual dining industry and the flagship brand of Dallas-based Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT). We are known for our big mouth burgers, Chicken Crispers, full-on sizzling fajitas and hand-shaken margaritas. We take our food seriously – but not ourselves – because dining out should feel like a celebration even if there is nothing to celebrate. Our passion is making everyone feel special, and every day, our ChiliHeads make it their job to spread #ChilisLove across our more than 1,600 restaurants in 29 countries and two territories. And Chili's cares. We host local Give Back Events to support kids, education and hunger and have raised more than $100 million benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital through generous Guest donations. Find more information about us at chilis.com, follow us on Twitter or Instagram, like us on Facebook or join us on TikTok.

