Noelle J. Perkins, current senior vice president, general counsel and secretary to leave the company June 30, 2023

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) ("Univar Solutions" or "the Company"), a leading global solutions provider to users of specialty ingredients and chemicals, today named Alexandra (Alexa) S. Colin as General Counsel effective July 1, 2023. In this role Ms. Colin will serve as chief legal advisor and lead global compliance and enterprise risk management programs for the company.

Univar Solutions Names Alexandra S. Colin as General Counsel (PRNewswire)

With years of experience advising national and multinational as well as public and private entities, Ms. Colin is an expert on diverse matters including mergers & acquisitions, litigation, product liability, compliance, risk management, privacy, research & development, clinical trials, sales, marketing, government investigations, environmental, health & safety, and general business activities.

"I'm excited to welcome Alexa to the Univar Solutions team," said David Jukes, president and chief executive officer. "Her experience as both an in-house and outside counsel along with a proven track record of success will serve the Company well as she brings new insights and valued feedback to this important role."

Ms. Colin joins Univar Solutions after serving as associate general counsel, personal care North America for the Kimberly-Clark Corporation. Other previous roles include various associate general counsel positions at Baxter Healthcare Corporation as well as an associate in litigation for Mayer Brown LLP. She received her bachelor's degree in biology from Earlham College and a master's degree in natural resources and environmental science from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and a juris doctor from the University of Illinois College of Law.

