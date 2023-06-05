Innovid to Participate in ROTH MKM Virtual AdTech Summit

NEW YORK, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovid Corp. (NYSE: CTV), an independent advertising platform for delivery, personalization and measurement of converged TV across linear, connected TV (CTV) and digital (the "Company"), today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat hosted by Rohit Kulkarni at the Roth MKM Virtual AdTech Summit.

The fireside chat will take place virtually on Monday, June 12, 2023 at 1:00pm ET. A replay of the event will be posted following the conclusion of the event.

For more information regarding the conference, please visit Innovid's events page here .

About Innovid

Innovid (NYSE:CTV) powers advertising delivery, personalization, measurement, and outcomes across linear, connected TV (CTV) and digital for the world's largest brands. Through a global infrastructure that enables cross-platform ad serving, data-driven creative, and measurement, Innovid offers its clients always-on intelligence to optimize advertising investment across channels, platforms, screens, and devices. Innovid is an independent platform that leads the market in converged TV innovation, through proprietary technology and exclusive partnerships designed to reimagine TV advertising. Headquartered in New York City, Innovid serves a global client base through offices across the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

To learn more, visit innovid.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

