Contrast Security Positioned as a Visionary in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Application Security Testing

LOS ALTOS, Calif., May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Contrast Security (Contrast), the code security platform built for developers and trusted by security, today announced it has been recognized as a Visionary by Gartner in the new "Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing" for 2023. We believe the recognition further validates that the Contrast Secure Code Platform is a strong fit for organizations looking to improve their application security posture.

"The application security testing market continues to be saturated with solutions that lack context and overwhelm DevSecOps teams with false positives," said Steven Phillips, Vice President of Product Marketing at Contrast Security. "We've listened to feedback from our customers and have put a focus on delivering a comprehensive platform that helps overcome these challenges. It's encouraging to see our position within the Magic Quadrant due to our Ability to Execute and the Completeness of our Vision. We provide customers with the tools they need to deploy real-time security tools accurately."

The Contrast Secure Code Platform provides customers the ability to "Shift Smart" allowing DevSecOps teams to apply security testing throughout the development process across the entire software development lifecycle. As the only unified code security platform on the market, Contrast leverages the power of instrumentation to embed security within the application's runtime. This solves the challenges of legacy application security tools present in modern software environments. Furthermore, this inside-outside approach allows organizations to very cleanly combine results from the various tools, coordinate actions between them and write and execute complex security and testing policies with very little overhead visible to developers. Those are the features that more complex offerings often fail to achieve.

About Gartner Magic Quadrant:

Gartner evaluates companies based on completeness of vision and ability to execute criteria. Evaluation criteria for completeness of vision include market understanding, market strategy, sales strategy, offering (product) strategy, business model, vertical/industry strategy, innovation, and geographic strategy. Criteria for a vendor's ability to execute include product or service, overall viability, sales execution/pricing, market responsiveness/record, marketing execution, customer experience, and operations.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Contrast Security (Contrast):

A world-leading code security platform company purposely built for developers to get secure code moving swiftly and trusted by security teams to protect business applications. Developers, security and operations teams quickly secure code across the complete Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) with Contrast to protect against today's targeted Application Security (AppSec) attacks.

Founded in 2014 by cybersecurity industry veterans, Contrast was established to replace legacy AppSec solutions that cannot protect modern enterprises. With today's pressures to develop business applications at increasingly rapid paces, the Contrast Secure Code Platform defends and protects against full classes of Common Vulnerabilities and Exposure (CVEs). This allows security teams to avoid spending time focusing on false positives so as to remediate true vulnerabilities faster. Contrast's platform solutions for code assessment, testing, protection, serverless, supply chain, application programming interfaces (APIs) and languages help enterprises achieve true DevSecOps transformation and compliance.

Contrast protects against major cybersecurity attacks for its customer base, which represents some of the largest brand-name companies in the world, including BMW, AXA, Zurich, NTT, Sompo Japan and The American Red Cross, as well as numerous other leading global Fortune 500 enterprises. Contrast partners with global organizations such as AWS, Microsoft, IBM, GuidePoint Security, Trace3, Deloitte and Carahsoft, to seamlessly integrate and achieve the highest level of security for customers.

The growing demand for the world's only platform for code security has landed the company on some of the most prestigious lists, including the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Companies and the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 List of fastest-growing companies.

