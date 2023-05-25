Traditional Medicinals®, maker of Throat Coat®, Partners with Dave Matthews Band and REVERB to Sponsor U.S. Summer Concert Tour Eco-Village

As part of Traditional Medicinals' new "Voices are for Using, Not Losing" campaign, the company aligned with Dave Matthews -- a long-time fan of Throat Coat® tea -- to help get his singing voice concert-ready, and with Reverb to support their Eco-Village sustainability efforts.

ROHNERT PARK, Calif. , May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Traditional Medicinals® , a leading botanical wellness company with more than 60 high quality teas, lozenges, and capsules, today announced a partnership with Dave Matthews Band through sponsorship of REVERB's Eco-Village during the band's U.S. summer concert tour . Dave Matthews has been using Throat Coat® tea for years, as part of his throat care routine before performing and while onstage sharing his music with fans. Through his's connection to the Throat Coat® brand and REVERB's mission to empower the music community to take meaningful environmental action, Traditional Medicinals saw a values-aligned opportunity to connect people, plants, and planet through this partnership.

Dave Matthews and Traditional Medicinals Throat Coat® Tea (PRNewswire)

"Music artists have been using Throat Coat® tea for years as part of their voice care, including Dave Matthews," said Traditional Medicinals Chief Marketing Officer Kristel Corson. "We found an opportunity to harness this fan base to expand the visibility for our top Throat Coat® brand into new occasions. Our 'Voices are for Using, Not Losing' campaign celebrates expression and how our Throat Coat® brand has championed voices for almost 50 years, with a soothing cup of tea or now lozenges that can be used while on-the-go."

Traditional Medicinals' campaign showcases how Throat Coat® products can be used to support voices – at concerts to sing along to the music, at sports events to cheer on a favorite team, and when there is a need to stand up and be heard. Music artists, comedians, broadcasters, and entertainers regularly use Throat Coat® tea to get their voices ready for prime time. As a fan of Throat Coat® and with a passion for environmental causes, Dave Matthews and Traditional Medicinals also found alignment advocating for the health of the planet.

Inspiring Active Connection to Plant Wisdom in Service of People and Planet

Traditional Medicinals' business is rooted in plants, and it's a business imperative that the company care for the ecosystems where these plants live and thrive. Traditional Medicinals believes that everything is interconnected, which means supporting the ecosystems, farmers, and collectors who harvest and gather their herbs.

From their certified organic and non-GMO ingredients to their commitment to renewable energy, Traditional Medicinals represents the vanguard of environmental and social responsibility. In everything they do, they strive to uphold the three pillars of sustainability: environmental protection, social equity and economic viability.

Traditional Medicinals' classic Throat Coat® formula has stood the test of time. As one of the original formulas launched almost 50 years ago, the company has been sourcing their slippery elm bark from Appalachia, where wildcrafters harvest the bark sustainably by hand to protect the trees for future generations.

Raising Awareness for Environmental Causes

As part of the REVERB Eco-Village activation, Traditional Medicinals will be donating up to $20,000 to nonprofit Appalachian Sustainable Development (ASD), which works towards building a thriving regional food and agriculture system that creates healthy communities, respects the planet, and cultivates profitable opportunities for Appalachians. Concertgoers will be invited to learn more about the Traditional Medicinals slippery elm sourcing community in Appalachia and to donate one dollar to ASD through Traditional Medicinals via text. Those that participate will also be entered to win a Martin guitar with Dave Matthews' artwork through REVERB, and will receive a Traditional Medicinals digital coupon, Throat Coat® tea sample, and herb illustration temporary tattoo to get into the concert spirit.

By working with nonprofit REVERB , who specializes in greening concert tours and engaging music fans on environmental issues and solutions through its Eco-Villages, Traditional Medicinals can encourage advocacy with a like minded audience. As part of Dave Matthews Band U.S. summer concert tour, Traditional Medicinals will be sponsoring the Eco-Village at 42 concerts this May-September.

"We're looking forward to having Traditional Medicinals as our Eco-Village partner on this year's Dave Matthews Band tour," said REVERB's Director of Projects Lara Seaver. "Their work to support agricultural sustainability practices and the communities where they source aligns perfectly with our mission. This year's Eco-Village will also include opportunities for fans to learn about electric vehicles, participate in research about sustainable concert travel, register to vote, and connect with The Nature Conservancy."

Soothing Throats for Almost 50 Years

Traditional Medicinals seeks out wild collected and certified organic plants to ensure sustainable growing practices, healthier soil, and environments. The company works with herbalists, chemists, and ethnobotanists who bring their expertise to every facet of their work. Herbs are then tested from field to cup to ensure identity, purity, and composition at their renewable energy powered facility in California. The Throat Coat® family includes:

Throat Coat® Original: Sweet and silky with a distinct licorice taste. Organic Throat Coat tea supports mucous membrane health while creating a relaxed, healthy feeling in the throat and respiratory system.* Great when the air is dry, when speaking or singing, or whenever the throat needs some love.*

Throat Coat® Lemon Echinacea: Using wild licorice from the plains of Central Asia that is harvested sustainably by traditional collectors, this unique formula blends the soothing power of marshmallow root and licorice with the immune-supporting goodness of echinacea. Sweet, silky, and lemony, it's throat comfort when you need it the most.*

Throat Coat® Eucalyptus: Doubling the power of your tea bag, this tea delivers throat-soothing support with the added benefit of respiratory wellness.* Understanding that two of the most common seasonal challenges come paired together, our herbalists combined a classic trio of silky, soothing herbs – marshmallow root, slippery elm, and licorice – with the deep breathing power of eucalyptus. Traditionally used to support the respiratory system, eucalyptus is rich in essential oils – inhale deeply while you sip.

Throat Coat® Lozenges: These organic herbal lozenges, with plant-derived ingredients, provide on-the-go support when you need to soothe a sore throat or relieve a cough. Available in Eucalyptus Mint, Lemon Echinacea, and Sweet Orange Fennel.

Throat Coat® Tea and Lozenges are available at retailers nationwide and online at www.traditionalmedicinals.com . Follow Instagram @tradmedicinals or Facebook @traditionalmedicinals and enter to win giveaway items autographed by Dave Matthews.

About Traditional Medicinals

Traditional Medicinals is the leader in botanical wellness with a purpose to inspire active connection to plant wisdom in service of people and planet. Founded in 1974, Traditional Medicinals is rooted in herbal medicine that includes ethical sourcing and production, and rigorous attention to purity, quality, and sustainability standards. With more than 60 high quality teas, lozenges and capsules specially formulated by herbalists, Traditional Medicinals has a deep commitment to both cutting-edge botany and traditional plant knowledge. A Certified B Corporation, California Benefit Corporation, and California Green Certified Business, Traditional Medicinals commits to elevating communities across the globe, helping ecosystems thrive, and fortifying cultural connections. Traditional Medicinals products are available online and in most grocery and natural foods retailers. For additional information, visit www.traditionalmedicinals.com.

Important Precautions: *Consult your healthcare practitioner prior to use if you are pregnant or breastfeeding.

Legal Disclaimer: *The information and other content in this article are designed to provide a general overview of the botany, cultural history, and traditional uses of this herb. It is not intended and should not be construed as health advice. Every person is unique and you should consult with your health care provider before using any herbal product or supplement.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Traditional Medicinals announces first ever BPI-certified tea wrapper (PRNewswire)

