Sharethrough Expands GreenPMPs™ Capabilities to Include Programmatic CTV Campaigns

Brands and agencies can now run carbon-neutral programmatic CTV campaigns at scale

NEW YORK, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharethrough , a top global independent omnichannel ad exchange, is launching GreenPMPs™ (Private Marketplaces) for connected TV (CTV) ad campaigns in partnership with Scope3, solidifying their position as a key partner helping ad buyers reduce their carbon footprint.

According to a study conducted by Sharethrough, 80% of consumers favor brands that are actively working to reduce their carbon emissions. More than ever, it is critical for advertisers to calculate, reduce and compensate for the carbon emissions caused by their marketing activities.

GreenPMPs™ for CTV will enable advertisers to decarbonize the supply chain involved in delivering CTV ads. For every CTV campaign delivered on GreenPMPs™, Scope3 , experts in supply chain emissions data, will measure the carbon emissions of the entire programmatic supply chain, then Sharethrough will allocate part of the media cost towards high-quality carbon removal projects while simultaneously optimizing campaign delivery to reduce its overall carbon footprint.

Additionally, brands can now estimate the carbon emissions of their programmatic campaigns in Sharethrough's free Carbon Emissions Estimator , a tool built to raise awareness on carbon emissions generated by digital media campaigns.

"Sharethrough's core mission is to provide marketers with ways to optimize their campaign performance through unique ad enhancement technologies and quality inventory. One year ago, we launched carbon footprint measurement, reduction and compensation through Green Media Products," said JF Cote , CEO at Sharethrough. "We are thrilled to expand GreenPMPs™ capabilities to CTV ads, allowing advertisers to deliver omnichannel carbon-neutral programmatic campaigns at scale."

Over 7,500 brands are already using Sharethrough GreenPMPs™ for display, video and CTV ads across all devices including desktop, mobile and TV. To date, approximately 375,000 grams of CO 2 have been compensated from digital advertising campaigns, which is equivalent to the energy required to heat 1,652 US homes for one month. GreenPMPs™ are available to all buyers on all DSPs.

For more information, visit www.sharethrough.com . To track our progress decarbonizing the digital advertising ecosystem, visit www.greenpmp.io .

About Sharethrough

Sharethrough is one of the top global independent omnichannel ad exchanges. Advertisers and publishers leverage Sharethrough's unique technology to enhance every impression by rendering a higher-performing display, video, CTV or native ad that dynamically fits into any placement on any site. Our publisher partners benefit from directly sourced demand, scale, and quality, prioritizing their monetization efforts while elevating performance.

View original content:

SOURCE Sharethrough