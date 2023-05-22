$60 million Texas ranch comes with giant zebras, rare buffaloes, exotic animals, private lake, epic sunsets, multiple homes and massive lodge (complete with antler stair rail)

DALLAS, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The award-winning TT Ranch Group at Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty is proud to present another exceptional property: the Colorado River Ranch, a 3,304+/- acre recreational oasis in the famed Texas Hill Country. In legendary Lampasas County, this masterpiece offers majestic views, extensive lodging options, roads, high fencing, live water, clearings, a long-range shooting tower and various barns and shops. The wildlife varies from hog, dove and world-class white-tailed deer to rare and exotic species that include sable, greater kudu, Grevy's zebra and one of the few established Cape buffalo herds on a private ranch in the United States.

The $60 million Colorado River Ranch in the Texas Hill Country comes complete with giant zebras, rare buffaloes and a massive lodge and is represented by the TT Ranch Group of Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty. (PRNewswire)

$60 million Texas ranch comes with giant zebras, rare buffaloes, private lake, multiple homes and massive lodge

Just 14 miles from Lampasas, Texas, the Colorado River Ranch is a secluded retreat yet convenient to the town's amenities and the bustling Texas cities of Austin (83 miles), San Antonio (135 miles) and Dallas (181 miles). As its name suggests, the ranch has nearly 2.5 miles of Colorado River frontage, all of which is easily accessible. The views of the river are remarkable, with many vantage points throughout the 300+/- feet of elevation change. The clear, cool river waters are ideal for tubing, canoeing, swimming and fishing. Sunsets overlooking the river are memorable, to say the least. There is also a 10+/- acre lake with fantastic fishing.

The homes of the Colorado River Ranch offer privacy, functionality and luxury. The main lodge is a 10,000+/- square foot beauty with multiple gathering areas, a full bar, gaming room, commercial kitchen, three bedrooms, oversized screened porch, large outdoor firepit and scenic views. A smaller lodge is a stone's throw away, with six bedrooms. A three-bedroom home on the ranch offers a swimming pool and a beautiful outdoor living area, while two more homes are ideal for a ranch manager, ranch staff and hunting guides.

The ranch is a wildlife enthusiast's dream. The entire property is under high fencing and includes cross high fencing, as well. Numerous electric gates are located throughout. There are multiple support structures on the property, including barns, shops, equipment sheds and a processing facility with a walk-in cooler. An existing deer-breeding facility could easily be converted into additional living quarters or another lodge.

The Colorado River Ranch near Lometa, Lampasas County, Texas, is represented by the TT Ranch Group for $60,000,000.

For all the exceptional ranch, land and recreational properties offered by the TT Ranch Group and Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty, visit ttranchgroup.com and briggsfreeman.com/ranch.

LINK TO IMAGES

LINK TO VIDEO

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty