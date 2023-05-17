ThirdEye Gen Wins AI/AR work in support of the US Air Force

The multi-year contract will help to support AI/AR functionalities with the US Air Force

LOS ANGELES, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ThirdEye , a leading provider of Artificial Intelligence and Augmented Reality (AR/AI) solutions, announced today that it is on the winning team receiving a Contract Award from the US Air Force.

As a part of this Air Force deployment, ThirdEye will assist in creating an augmented and mixed reality headset leveraging demonstrated strengths of ThirdEye's commercialized AR/MR headset technology, but with significant enhancements and customizations tailor-made to meet the training and mission rehearsal needs as part of an interconnected extended reality environment. This solution fills a critical hole in AR solutions that standalone AR headsets cannot fill by providing a large multi-room reconfigurable & interconnected multi-person extended reality training environment with trackable results and repeatable sessions, creating a merged and immersive environment where virtual elements are seamlessly integrated into the real world. Utilizing digital twins, the simulator builds a virtual understanding of the real training center. This comes after prior successful deployments of ThirdEye's tech with the USARPAC and Navy, building on our next-generation commercial products on Android 10. For additional security, we offer several options, such as two-factor authentication, and DoD STIG compliance. ThirdEye's smart glasses are among the few all-in-one US-developed technologies that have already been validated by the US Government, with existing contracts with the Department of Defense.

According to Nick Cherukuri, ThirdEye's CEO, "ThirdEye was founded on the belief that mixed reality and AI solutions could revolutionize our lives, from the way we work and consume news to how we defend our freedom and advance the cause for a more peaceful world."

"We take pride in supporting the men and women in uniform both domestically and internationally, and we hope to continue delivering innovative technologies for many years to come," he added.

ABOUT THIRDEYE

ThirdEye is a leader in providing a complete digital end-to-end eco-system of products in the Augmented Reality (AR) smart glasses & Artificial Intelligence (AI) software. ThirdEye's teams' history is over 20 years of advanced technology development for the United States Government. ThirdEye is a US based company with state-of-the-art labs and patents in the AR/AI/MR space.

View original content:

SOURCE ThirdEye Gen, Inc.