Sunraycer Renewables Appoints Former Constellation Energy Leader David Lillefloren as CEO

ANNAPOLIS, Md., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunraycer Renewables ("Sunraycer"), an Annapolis, MD based renewable energy platform, which was previously known as Crayhill Renewables, is pleased to announce the appointment of David Lillefloren as CEO.

Mr. Lillefloren will be responsible for overseeing and growing Sunraycer's renewable energy platform, including its efforts to acquire and develop solar and battery storage projects in the U.S. Currently, Sunraycer owns and is developing over 20 projects, predominantly in Texas, with aggregate clean energy output of over 4 GW. Through the firm's Accelerant Program, Sunraycer has partnered with leading O&M and EPC institutions to provide greenfield developers with full-lifecycle financing, EPC and operational and generation management services.

Mr. Lillefloren previously worked for Constellation Energy ("Constellation") as a Director in the Asset Management & Power Services group for 18 years. Most recently at Constellation, he was responsible for the Power Services Group which focuses on third-party O&M services. Additionally, he led the Asset Management Group, focusing on M&A activity, power asset integration, partnership plants, divestitures, and retired assets. He also served on the Board of Directors for Conergy, a global company in the solar energy industry providing project development, financing, EPC and O&M Services. Mr. Lillefloren attended the United States Naval Academy and served in the United States Navy.

"I am thrilled to have the opportunity to lead Sunraycer during such an exciting time in the renewable energy development space. Through the deep experience and capabilities of the team and the partnerships we have in place, there is a clear path to take the platform to the next level in terms of scale and sophistication. We are confident that we are well positioned to capitalize on the exceptionally attractive opportunities available in our markets given the combination of strong demand and fundamentals and recent legislative and policy actions, and look forward to doing so," said Mr. Lillefloren.

Sunraycer recently raised capital from several new institutional partners, positioning the platform to capitalize on the growing demand for renewable energy. Mr. Lillefloren and the leadership team, which includes Erick Bauman, Ben Snydacker and Warren Whitson, have deep experience in the space and are well positioned to execute on the strategic vision of the company. Sunraycer is actively growing its team and platform and is seeking to acquire and develop several GW of addition renewable energy projects throughout the United States.

About Sunraycer Renewables

Sunraycer Renewables is an Annapolis, MD based owner/operator of renewable power assets. Sunraycer provides pre-NTP and acquisition capital to developers involved in all types of renewable energy endeavors. Its goal is to streamline the complexities of development and eliminate financing challenges for the developer community. Sunraycer's strength is in its ability to collaborate with partners to solve complex challenges. For more information, please visit Sunraycer's website at https://sunraycer.com/ or follow Sunraycer on LinkedIn for the latest company news and events.

