Dynata sets industry standard as the only first-party data provider to earn Neutronian's NQI Data Quality certification

DALLAS, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynata , the world's largest first-party data company for insights, activation and measurement, today announced it has earned Neutronian's NQI Data Quality certification, which recognizes companies that prioritize maintaining the highest standards of data quality. The global certification comes after a comprehensive third-party audit of Dynata's policies, procedures and data sets across five categories of data quality. Dynata is the only first-party data provider to achieve this certification, which not only reinforces its position as a global leader in the industry, but also underscores its commitment to providing the highest quality data to customers and consumers alike.

Dynata is the world's first and only first-party data provider to earn NQI Data Quality certification by Neutronian.

Additionally, Dynata successfully retained its top-tier ranking among data providers in Neutronian's second quarterly Data Privacy Scores report — released earlier this month — further strengthening the company's position as the most trusted data and insights provider, enhancing its credibility and boosting customer confidence.

Based on the Neutronian Quality Index, or NQI™ data quality scoring framework, the certification sets a new standard in data quality, which is important for businesses to make informed decisions. It helps reduce risk for data buyers when selecting partners for data-driven marketing efforts. This promotes trust, clarity and transparency among data buyers and sellers. It also provides marketers with independent verification that a specific data provider in the digital advertising space follows policies and processes that deliver high-quality, privacy-compliant data solutions.

"As the leading provider of high-quality, fully permissioned first-party data, Dynata is committed to upholding the highest standards of transparency, privacy and quality," said Ian Brocklehurst, Dynata's executive vice president of product and marketing. "We're proud to receive the NQI Data Quality certification, which is a testament to our unwavering dedication to these principles. This certification not only provides our clients with the ongoing assurance of our data's trustworthiness, but it also sets us apart from other data providers. At Dynata, we'll continue to lead the way in ensuring the highest standards of data quality and privacy in the industry."

Acknowledging the importance of permissioning for data sharing and building trust with consumers is fundamental for all brands, especially data and technology companies such as Dynata. It's crucial for companies to obtain explicit consent from consumers before collecting and using their data, and to be transparent about how that data will be used. As the advertising industry shifts toward a cookieless future, companies increasingly rely on first-party data to understand customers' online behavior. Companies that prioritize transparency, trust and first-party data are more likely to have a competitive advantage over those that do not.

"Neutronian is pleased that Dynata, an industry-leading first-party data provider, has stepped up and shown willingness to set a standard for transparency in this foundational part of the digital advertising ecosystem," said Lisa Abousaleh, co-CEO and founder of Neutronian. "Survey data has long been considered among the most reliable of data sets given the one-to-one nature of the data collection, but reliability and quality are not mutually exclusive. With this certification, Dynata is demonstrating its commitment and raising the bar on data privacy, quality and transparency."

About Dynata

Dynata is the world's largest first-party data company for insights, activation and measurement. With a reach that encompasses nearly 70 million consumers and business professionals globally, and an extensive library of individual profile attributes collected through surveys, Dynata is the cornerstone for precise, trustworthy quality data. The company has built innovative data services and solutions around its robust first-party data offering to bring the voice of the customer to the entire marketing life cycle — from uncovering insights to activating campaigns and measuring cross-channel marketing ROI. Dynata serves more than 6,000 market research, media and advertising agencies, publishers, consulting and investment firms and corporate customers in North America, South America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Learn more at www.dynata.com .

About Neutronian

Neutronian is a SaaS company providing the industry's most comprehensive approach to data privacy and quality verification. Using a standard evaluation framework, Neutronian produces independent data privacy "credit scores" and in-depth data quality certification. These solutions provide marketers with the transparency they need to confirm that their data and inventory partners are privacy compliant and ensure that their campaigns are running in privacy safe environments. High quality, privacy compliant data providers that work with Neutronian to improve their data privacy scores or achieve certification can be rewarded via faster sales cycles and increased customer trust. For more information, please visit neutronian.com.

