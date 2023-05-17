Don Weinstein Joins Nayya as Special Advisor to the CEO and Leadership Team.

New advisor, Don Weinstein, joins Nayya as the company continues to scale product innovation across the U.S., following a 17 year tenure leading Global Product and Technology for ADP.

NEW YORK, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nayya Health, Inc. ("Nayya"), a leading benefits experience platform, announced today Don Weinstein joins the team as Special Advisor to advance Nayya's proven decision support technology that helps employees make informed decisions about their health and financial wellness.

Don Weinstein comes to Nayya after 17 years at ADP, the largest payroll company in the United States, where he held a variety of leadership positions such as Chief Strategy Officer, SVP of Product Management, and VP of Corporate Strategy, achieving monumental results such as the completion of numerous strategic acquisitions, transitioning the global product management to an Agile organization and standing up the ADP Ventures group which built organic, net-new revenue-generating businesses. Most recently he served as Global Chief Product and Technology Officer overseeing all aspects of ADP's global technology strategy and delivery.

"As a Nayya advisor, Don will provide product strategy insights by innovatively challenging the status quo to support organizational growth, while ensuring a top-tier personalized benefits experience," said Sina Chehrazi, CEO and Co-Founder of Nayya. "Don's experience in the Human Capital Management (HCM) space is unparalleled and we are thrilled to welcome him to the organization where his repeated success in building top-of-the-line products equips Nayya to successfully scale our mission to help millions of Americans make data-driven benefits decisions with confidence."

Weinstein shared, "In my nearly two decades in the HCM space, benefits experience has long been neglected, but Nayya is changing that with their extensive best-in-class patents and deep technology enabling employees to make the best, most affordable benefits choices for their families."

About Nayya

At Nayya, we believe there is a better way to choose and use benefits: a more transparent, less confusing way where employees feel more confident in their decisions which help drive better health and financial outcomes. Year round, Nayya analyzes data to ensure that the right benefits and point solutions are provided to employees when they need it the most. Nayya's mission is to give consumers financial peace on their best days, and confidence on their worst. Visit nayya.com for more information.

