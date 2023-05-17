Avenge Bio to Participate in Upcoming Scientific & Investor Conferences

NATICK and QUINCY, Mass., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avenge Bio, Inc. ("Avenge"), a clinical stage, oncology-focused biotechnology company developing the LOCOcyte™ Immunotherapy platform for the precision administration of potent immune effector molecules to treat solid tumors, today announced participation in the upcoming scientific and investor conferences:

5th Annual Allogenic Cell Therapies Summit – May 22-25, 2023

Location: The Westin Boston Seaport District | Boston, MA

Date & Time: Thursday, May 25, 2023 - Advancing Durability & Persistence Focus Day - 12:30 PM ET

Presenter: Omid Veiseh, PhD (Rice University & Co-Founder, Avenge Bio)

Seminar: Cell Generated Immunotherapies Eradicating Solid Tumors

American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting – June 2-6, 2023

Location: McCormick Place | Chicago, IL

Session Type/Title: Poster Session – Gynecologic Cancer

Date & Time: Monday, June 5, 2023 – 1:15-4:15 PM CT

Abstract #: TPS5616

Poster Board #: 309a

Poster Title: A Phase 1/2 Open-Label, Multicenter, Dose Escalation, and Expansion Study of AVB-001, an Intraperitoneally Administered, Cell-Generated, Human IL-2 Immunotherapy in Patients with Platinum-Resistant, High-Grade, Serous Adenocarcinoma of the Ovary, Primary Peritoneum, or Fallopian Tube

Clinical Trial #: NCT05538624

Presenter: Shannon N. Westin, MD, MPH (MD Anderson Cancer Center)

BIO International Convention – June 5-8, 2023

Location: Boston Convention & Exhibition Center (BCEC) | Boston, MA

Members of the executive team will be participating in one-on-one partnering meetings. To schedule a meeting, please submit a request via the partnering platform.

Jefferies Healthcare Conference – June 7-9, 2023

Location: Marriott Marquis | New York, NY | Track 3

Date & Time: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 – 11:00-11:25 AM ET

Avenge will have an in-person presentation by Michael Heffernan, Chief Executive Officer. Members of the executive team will be available to participate in one-on-one investor meetings.

About LOCOcyte™ Platform

Our LOCOcyte™ allogeneic cell-based immunotherapy platform enables potent localized modulation of the immune system which also precipitates a systemic immune response, allowing us to treat previously intractable cancers. The technology leverages three unique advantages:

Potent immune effector molecules are generated by synthetically engineering allogeneic cells creating a ready-to-use therapy, Therapy is localized in proximity to the primary tumor site and generates innate and adaptive immune response, and The immunomodulator trains the patient's immune system generating a robust immune response that seeks and eradicates distal metastasis without systemic toxicity.

About Avenge Bio

Avenge Bio, Inc. ("Avenge") is an oncology-focused biotechnology company developing transformative cell-based immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of intractable solid tumors by incorporating its LOCOcyte™ platform. The LOCOcyte™ platform leverages proprietary engineered cells delivered to the local tumor environment that generate high concentrations of immune effector molecules in proximity to the tumor. This initiates a robust, local, and durable systemic immune response while avoiding toxicities associated with systemic immunotherapies. Avenge's most advanced product candidate, AVB-001, produces native IL-2 immunotherapy and is initially being studied in metastatic peritoneal cancers such as ovarian cancer. Avenge has additional pipeline candidates for the treatment of a wide range of cancers including pancreatic, lung and breast cancers. Avenge was founded in 2019 based upon technology developed in the laboratory of Omid Veiseh, Ph.D. and has an exclusive license from Rice University for this technology. To learn more about Avenge visit: www.avengebio.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

