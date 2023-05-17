America Gets Lucky With Increased Adoption of Digital Lottery Courier YoY

Jackpocket releases Q1 report, tops $37M in prizes won by users this quarter

NEW YORK, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Jackpocket , the #1 lottery app in the U.S.,* released its Q1 2023 report on lottery participation through its digital lottery courier app. With Jackpocket now in 15 states, digital lottery courier orders have increased in all states where the app is available since Q1 2022. Since Q4 2022, the Jackpocket app has seen significant growth in states recently added to the app, like West Virginia with an increase in orders over 160%. After its launch in early January, Arizona also saw rapid adoption of Jackpocket — with an over 2,700% increase in usage by the end of the quarter.

"With each new quarter, there continues to be remarkable momentum for Jackpocket's convenient and accessible approach to engaging with the lottery," said Jackpocket Founder and CEO Peter Sullivan. "Most exciting is that total winnings for lottery fans using Jackpocket have now surpassed $250 million as of last quarter. We're proud to offer a safe and seamless experience for people looking for a fun, easy way to participate in their favorite lottery games."

Jackpocket's data is pulled from the lottery habits of millions of users over the course of Q1 2023. Here, Jackpocket has provided the most interesting trends from that time period.

Numbers and Game Trends

The number of Jackpocket orders grew in all states YoY from Q1 2022 to Q1 2023.

Jackpocket users across the U.S. favored the standard numbers 7, 11, and 9 when picking Mega Millions and Powerball numbers.

For the bonus Mega Ball and Powerball numbers, users favored 13, 7, and 11

Specific data findings: 2, 18, 47, 58 – each drawn 9x 43 and 46– each drawn 8x 9, 15, 20, 26, 33, 39, 66 – each drawn 7x

4, 14, 23 – each drawn 5x



5, 7, 11, 13 – each drawn 4x



9, 15, 18, 22, 24, 26 – each drawn 3x

69% who chose 'Pick Your Own' won



31% who chose 'Quick Pick' won

Luckiest Identifiers: Who's Getting Lucky?

Top 3 luckiest astrology signs for Jackpocket users who won lottery prizes:

Top 5 luckiest zip codes:

12850 – Saratoga County, NY (winning $3,001,797 ) 07748 – Middletown, NJ (winning $1,018,551 ) 12571 – Red Hook, NY (winning $1,002,155 ) 78640 – Kyle, TX (winning $268,185 ) 11212 – Brooklyn, NY (winning $251,981 )

Luckiest games in each state for Jackpocket users

AR: Natural State Jackpot

AZ: Fantasy 5

CO: Lucky for Life

DC: Lucky for Life

ID: Idaho Cash

MN: North 5

MT: Montana Cash

NH: Lucky for Life

NJ: Cash4Life

NM: Roadrunner Cash

NY: Cash4Life

OH: Lucky For Life

OR: Oregon's Game Megabucks

TX: Lotto Texas

WV: Lotto America

Gender Demographics

Women using Jackpocket have increased slightly since last quarter.

Q4 2022: 42.7% of total users

Q1 2023: 43.8% of total users

Men using Jackpocket have decreased slightly since last quarter.

Q4 2022: 57.3% of total

Q3 2022: 56.2% of total

State-Specific Trends

New York spent the most on ticket orders each month in Q1 2023.

Top three winning lottery tickets by state:

Arkansas is currently seeing the greatest YoY growth in ticket orders at 220%.

Arizona is currently seeing the greatest QoQ growth in ticket orders at 2,740%.

The top 3 states by lottery revenue in Q1 have remained consistent since Q2 2022:

Jackpocket views the findings of the 15 states in which it operates as representative of the entire country. Jackpocket is currently available in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Minnesota, Montana, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Washington D.C., and West Virginia. For more information on digital lottery courier use in the U.S. visit: https://www.jackpocket.com/press .

