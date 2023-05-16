Triumvira Immunologics to Present Clinical Data from Phase I/II Trial TACTIC-2 Investigating TAC01-HER2 at the 2023 ASCO Annual Meeting

AUSTIN, Texas and HAMILTON, ON and SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumvira Immunologics, a clinical-stage company developing novel, targeted autologous and allogeneic T cell therapeutics that co-opt the natural biology of T cells to treat patients with solid tumors, today announced that the Company will be presenting clinical data on its lead asset TAC01-HER2 for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive solid tumors at the 2023 American Society Of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, taking place in Chicago, IL, June 2-6. The presentation by Benjamin L. Schlechter, MD, from Harvard Medical School and a Senior Physician in Gastrointestinal Oncology at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, will highlight updated clinical data from the ongoing Phase I/II trial of TAC01-HER2 (NCT04727151) in patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors.

"We are excited to present the latest clinical data from our Phase I/II trial of TAC01-HER2 in refractory solid tumors at the upcoming ASCO meeting as a poster and a poster discussion. The availability of updated clinical data will offer remarkable insights into the potential of TAC01-HER2 as a targeted therapy for patients who are refractory to existing HER2 targeted therapies," said Deyaa Adib, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Triumvira Immunologics. "We are committed to delivering innovative solutions for cancer patients and addressing critical unmet medical needs and look forward to sharing the updated findings with the oncology community at this prestigious scientific meeting."

ASCO Presentation Details:

Title: A Phase I/II Trial Investigating Safety and Efficacy of Autologous TAC01-HER2 in Relapsed or Refractory Solid Tumors (TACTIC-2)

Authors: Benjamin L. Schlechter, MD, Senior Physician, Instructor in Medicine, Harvard Medical School and Attending Physician, Medical Oncology, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Session: Developmental Therapeutics—Immunotherapy

Poster Session Display Date and Time: 6/3/2023, 8:00 AM-11:00 AM

Poster Discussion Session Date and Time: 6/3/2023, 3:00 PM-4:30 PM

Abstract Number: 2519

Abstract titles are currently available on the ASCO website. A copy of the presentations will be available after the closure of the meetings, under the Presentations & Publications tab of the News & Resources section of the Company's website.

About Triumvira Immunologics

Triumvira Immunologics, Inc. ("Triumvira") is a clinical-stage company developing unique, non-gene edited, first-in-class targeted autologous and allogeneic T cell therapeutics that co-opt the natural biology of T cells to treat patients with solid tumors. The company's proprietary T cell Antigen Coupler (TAC) technology is a robust and versatile platform that activates natural T cell functions differently from cell therapies such as CAR-T and engineered T cell receptor (TCR) therapies. Triumvira is headquartered in Austin, Texas with research facilities in Hamilton, Ontario, and South San Francisco, California.

