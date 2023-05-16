Skyservice Opens Its FBO Doors in Napa, California

World-class ground handling service, fuel, and ample hangar accommodations

TORONTO, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Skyservice Business Aviation ("Skyservice California" or "Skyservice"), a North American leader in business aviation, announced today the opening of its Skyservice Napa California FBO.

Skyservice™ Napa, California FBO is now open at Napa County Airport (APC). Construction of a new facility will commence this fall 2023. (CNW Group/Skyservice Business Aviation Inc. - Mississauga, ON) (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to offer Napa and its visitors award-winning hospitality and FBO services," announced Benjamin Murray, Skyservice President and CEO. "As a full-service business aviation company for over 36 years, we understand the evolving needs of private jet aviation clients. Our unwavering commitment and focus are to deliver unmatched safety and service excellence while delivering full aircraft ownership support."

The Skyservice Napa FBO is operating out of a temporary building at Napa County Airport (APC) and has the contemporary conveniences most sought-after by our clients. The facility includes separate lounge accommodations for visiting guests and flight crew members, complimentary beverages and snacks, free Wi-Fi, concierge services, and flight planning and snooze rooms for pilots. Skyservice Napa FBO also offers precision ground handling services, electric ground power units (GPUs), hangar and ramp accommodations, and competitively priced Jet A fuel.

Skyservice now devotes its efforts to constructing the airport's 60,000 square-foot corporate jet center facility. To support the region's growing business aviation needs, the state-of-the-art complex will include a luxury FBO facility, office space, and a 40,000-square-foot hangar. The new hangar is designed with 28-foot-high doors that can handle the newest Bombardier and Gulfstream models while still accommodating the airport's more popular Citation and Challenger aircraft. When completed, the facility will support some of the industry's leading sustainable operations solutions and provide maintenance and charter services to customers.

Construction of the new Skyservice Napa FBO complex will commence this fall.

About Skyservice™

Skyservice is a North American leader in business aviation dedicated to innovation, responsible operations, safety, and service excellence. Celebrating its 37th successful year, Skyservice is at the forefront of the business aviation industry with best-in-class facilities across North America. Our skilled maintenance teams, outstanding fixed base operation facilities, first-class aircraft management, charter services, aircraft sales and acquisition provide our customers with an experience that is truly above and beyond. To learn more, visit http://www.skyservice.com/ .

Skyservice™ is a North American leader in business aviation dedicated to innovation, responsible operations, safety, and service excellence. Celebrating its 37th successful year, Skyservice is at the forefront of the business aviation industry offering aircraft management, maintenance, charter, aircraft sales and acquisition, and FBO services. (CNW Group/Skyservice Business Aviation Inc. - Mississauga, ON) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Skyservice Business Aviation Inc. - Mississauga, ON