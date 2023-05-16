Pluralsight Recognized by G2 as Top Enterprise Technical Skills Development Platform of 2023

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pluralsight, the technology workforce development company, today announced the company has been named the Top Enterprise Technical Skills Development Platform of 2023 by G2. Winners for G2 awards are selected using G2's proprietary algorithm based on verified user reviews and publicly available market presence data.

Pluralsight provides the only learning platform dedicated to accelerating the technology skills and capabilities of today's tech workforce. Beyond being named the top technical skills platform of 2023, Pluralsight also won over 40 additional awards from G2's "Best Software Products of 2023 list." Best Software awards are earned by companies from around the world that offer best-in-class products and experiences for their customers. Some of Pluralsight's awards include:

Best Results for Enterprise, Spring 2023

Best Usability for Enterprise, Spring 2023

Best Estimated ROI for Mid-Market, Spring 2023

Leader in Skill Development at Scale, Spring 2023

G2's Best Software Products of 2023 awards for Pluralsight demonstrates that organizations of every size, from small business to enterprise, value technology skill development and favor a platform that's easy to set up and use. Additionally, 98% of users rate Pluralsight four stars or above on G2's marketplace. Pluralsight has been awarded the "Users Love Us" badge from G2 for 25 straight quarters.

You can learn more about Pluralsight's 2023 G2 awards here. For more information on how Pluralsight Skills is helping enterprises close skills gaps and build better technology teams, please visit www.pluralsight.com.

Media Contact

Ryan Sins, Communications Manager

ryan-sins@pluralsight.com

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight is the leading technology workforce development company that helps companies and teams build better products by developing critical skills, improving processes and gaining insights through data, and providing strategic skills consulting. Pluralsight Skills helps enterprises build technology skills at scale with expert-authored courses on today's most important technologies, including cloud, artificial intelligence and machine learning, data science, and security, among others. Skills also includes tools to align skill development with business objectives, virtual instructor-led training, hands-on labs, skill assessments and one-of-a-kind analytics. Flow complements Skills by providing engineering teams with actionable data and visibility into workflow patterns to accelerate the delivery of products and services. For more information about Pluralsight, visit pluralsight.com.

