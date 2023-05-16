John Hancock Announces Collaboration with ŌURA

TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

Life insurer continues to expand leading health technology offerings and meaningful personal health insights through John Hancock Vitality Program

Eligible John Hancock Vitality life insurance customers receive exclusive discount on Oura Ring purchases

BOSTON, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Today, John Hancock , a unit of Toronto-based Manulife (TSX: MFC), expanded its industry-leading John Hancock Vitality Program through a new collaboration with ŌURA, the company behind the smart ring that delivers personalized health data, insights, and daily guidance. Through this collaboration, eligible John Hancock Vitality customers who have an Oura Ring and active Oura Membership will be able to connect to the Vitality program to earn rewards for healthy sleep and mindfulness practices, such as meditation and breathing exercises. Using the Oura Ring and related Oura App, participants can gain a strong understanding of the hours they sleep each night and the number of minutes they spend each day engaged in mindfulness.

The Vitality program is available across John Hancock life insurance policies, pairing long-term financial protection with tools, resources, and incentives to encourage small, everyday steps toward better health. The John Hancock Vitality Program rewards customers for their healthy choices and motivates them to live well every day. The program covers a broad spectrum of activities – including exercise, nutrition, sleep, and preventative care.

"When we look for new collaborators, we seek partners like ŌURA who share our vision of empowering individuals with customized technology that can enable measurable improvements in long-term health," said Lindsay Hanson, Vice President, Head of Behavioral Insurance, Global Strategy and Delivery for Manulife and John Hancock. "The personalized information our customers can gain from Oura Ring to adjust their workouts or sleep habits is a fantastic example of the healthy choices Vitality reinforces and rewards."

Oura Ring uses advanced sensor technology to deliver personalized sleep and health insights through a lightweight, non-invasive ring. The device monitors heart rate, heart rate variability, temperature, activity, and sleep. Paired with the Oura App that delivers individualized benchmarks, metrics, and data, ŌURA is designed to deliver unique insights that can help its members understand how daily activities impact overall health and encourage positive changes. John Hancock will not receive any individual health data or metrics from ŌURA.

"At ŌURA, it's our belief that people need and deserve personalized health information and solutions. No two people are the same, and it's this understanding that makes Oura Ring such an incredible tool; it provides information that is unique to each individual," said Dorothy Kilroy, Chief Commercial Officer, ŌURA. "Life insurers are in a unique position because their relationship with their customers can span an entire lifetime — which means there is a significant opportunity for positive impact over time. We believe that by partnering with John Hancock, we will help many more individuals understand and improve their health."

Through this collaboration, Oura Ring, which has a standard retail price starting at $299, will be available to all John Hancock Vitality customers for purchase at an exclusive 10 percent discount for eligible life insurance customers participating in John Hancock Vitality GO and a 15 percent discount for eligible life insurance customers participating in John Hancock Vitality PLUS. An Oura Membership is available for an additional fee from ŌURA and is required to earn Vitality Points.

The Oura Ring is not a medical device and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, monitor, or prevent medical conditions/illnesses.

