Edible® Appoints Somia Farid Silber as President, Signaling a New Chapter for the Innovative Gifting Brand

ATLANTA, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Edible ®, the world's largest franchisor of stores offering fresh fruit arrangements, baked goods, flowers, gourmet chocolates, and more, announced the appointment of Somia Farid Silber as President. In her new role, Silber will focus on developing innovative product collections and brand collaborations, optimizing the brand's delivery capabilities, and creating an enhanced Edible store that will offer a more modern and experiential way for people to interact with the brand. She will also build the Atlanta-based leadership team, while focusing on expanding the brand's consumer demographic and positioning Edible as the go-to company for celebrating life's sweetest moments.

Additionally, Silber's new responsibilities include managing e-commerce and day-to-day operations at the brand's corporate headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia, and overseeing the company's nearly one thousand franchise locations in the United States and Canada. Her extensive first-hand experience and deep understanding of the brand have given her a clear vision for the brand's future.

"I'm honored to take on the role of President at a company that has been a part of my family for over two decades," says Silber. "As Edible approaches its 25th anniversary, I look forward to shaping the next 25 years. I'm committed to continuing the legacy my father has built through our family-owned business and bringing in new ideas that elevate the brand and meet our next generation of customers where they are celebrating!"

Since joining Edible full-time in 2016, Silber has served in senior leadership roles across various departments, including as Vice President of E-Commerce and Vice President/General Manager of Netsolace, the brand's technology arm. In 2020, Silber was awarded a spot in What Franchise's "100 Influential Women in Franchising: Ones to Watch." In 2021, Silber was named one of the top 40 retail professionals under the age of 40 by Retail TouchPoints and design:retail, and as one of the most amazing women leading the e-commerce space by Yotpo. She holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from Babson College and was appointed in 2021 to the school's distinguished Board of Trustees.

Edible® is the world's largest franchisor of stores offering fresh fruit arrangements, baked goods, flowers, gourmet chocolates, and more. Since its founding in 1999, the company has grown to nearly 1,000 locations and is uniquely capable of reaching more than 80% of households within one hour for delivery. The brand has been recognized as an industry leader in Entrepreneur's annual "Franchise 500," "Fastest Growing Franchises,'' and "America's Top Global Franchises," as well as Inc.'s list of the fastest-growing privately-held companies. For more information, visit edible.com.

