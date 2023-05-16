Connectbase Appoints Edison Smith as Vice President of Sales for Europe, the Middle East and Africa

BOSTON, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Connectbase , The Industry Cloud for Connectivity, announces the addition of Edison Smith to its sales leadership team as the Vice President of Sales for EMEA. Specializing in high-growth disruptive tech companies, Smith brings 20 years of global commercial leadership experience to the role and will focus on driving growth across the EMEA region.

"Connectbase is thrilled to have Edison join our team and contribute to our global expansion serving Europe, the Middle East and Africa," said Ben Edmond , Founder and CEO of Connectbase. "His experience working with growing brands in the industry supports our mission and makes Edison a great asset to our customers and partners across the globe."

Prior to joining Connectbase, Smith was Vice President of Business Development at Telnyx, where he led the company's international market entrance and built its European sales organization. Additionally, he held sales leadership roles at PacketFabric, Cloudscene and notably, Megaport, where he was one of the first employees and played a critical role in building the original customer ecosystem across the APAC and EMEA regions.

"Connectbase has built an enviable reputation as the leading global connectivity marketplace and location and network intelligence provider in the U.S.," said Smith. "I was drawn to the way that they demonstrate a deep understanding of our industry's problems and apply practical solutions to fix them. I'm excited to bring this technology to the global market and play a part in revolutionizing the way that companies buy and sell connectivity."

Based in Amsterdam, Smith will report to Jezzibell Gilmore , CCO of Connectbase. The addition of Smith to the Connectbase team comes as part of a period of significant international growth following the recent acquisition of London-based access quoting solution provider LastMileXchange (LMX).

About Connectbase

Connectbase is The Industry Cloud for Connectivity. Connectbase is a partner to the industry, enabling next generation buying and selling of connectivity, including automated quoting, and providing deep, trusted insights. Connectbase's industry-leading platform, The Connected World, serves almost 300 providers globally, managing 2.4 billion locations across more than 150 countries. The Connectbase team has built a connected ecosystem transforming network buying and selling processes. Visit Connectbase at www.connectbase.com and follow us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/connectbase-us/ .

