Alliant Credit Union CEO Dennis Devine Named by EY as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Midwest Award Finalist

The annual award honors ambitious entrepreneurs who are building a more equitable world

CHICAGO, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliant Credit Union, a national digital credit union, is delighted to announce that CEO Dennis Devine has been named by Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Midwest Award finalist. Now in its 37th year, Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for transformative entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who are building a more equitable, sustainable and prosperous world for all.

Alliant Credit Union CEO Dennis Devine (PRNewswire)

Devine was selected by an independent panel of judges, who evaluated the entrepreneurs on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.

"This recognition is a tribute to the Alliant team. Challenging the banking status quo is in their DNA, and they'll never stop disrupting it — always for the good of our members," said Devine. "Alliant is unlike any other financial institution you know: as a national digital credit union, we deliver value in ways that banks can't."

Regional award winners will be announced on June 21, 2023, during a special celebration. The winners will then be considered by the National judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2024.

The Entrepreneur Of The Year program has recognized more than 11,000 entrepreneurs throughout the US since its inception in 1986, and it has grown to recognize business leaders across 145 cities in over 60 countries around the world.

About Alliant Credit Union

Headquartered in Chicago and founded in 1935, Alliant Credit Union is one of the 10 largest credit unions in the United States, with more than 750,000+ members and over $19 billion in assets. As a digital credit union, Alliant's mission is to provide members consistently superior financial value while simplifying and enabling how people save, borrow and pay. Find out more at alliantcreditunion.org. Insured by NCUA. Equal housing opportunity lender.

