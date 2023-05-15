New Star Princess and Sun Princess Headline 2025 Europe Cruises & Cruisetours Season as Princess Cruises Celebrates 40th Anniversary Sailing in the Mediterranean

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From the cruise line that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year, Princess Cruises is celebrating its 40th anniversary sailing the Mediterranean by featuring two of its newest and largest ships there in 2025 – Star Princess and Sun Princess.

The 2025 cruises and cruisetours season offers travelers looking for the ultimate European adventure abundant natural beauty, history and traditions, combined with diverse cultures, all while enjoying a relaxed, stress-free travel experience on six beautiful Princess cruise ships: NEW! Star Princess and NEW! Sun Princess, plus Majestic Princess, Sky Princess, Regal Princess and Emerald Princess.

Voyages aboard ships sailing out of Southampton UK (London) in 2025 - Sky Princess, Regal Princess and Emerald Princess - go on sale May 25, while sailings on Mediterranean-based ships - Star Princess (NEW), Sun Princess (NEW) and Majestic Princess go on sale June 1.

Princess first set sail in the Mediterranean in 1985, and to celebrate the 40th anniversary the new Star Princess joins sister-ship Sun Princess in the Mediterranean for her debut season of cruising. Her maiden voyages depart August 4, 2025, sailing a nine-day Grand Mediterranean voyage to Italy and Greece roundtrip from Rome, followed by a variety of 10-day cruises, also roundtrip from Rome, that visit iconic destinations such as Florence, Barcelona and Mykonos.

Sun Princess will sail a series of seven-day Mediterranean voyages from Barcelona, Rome or Athens, that will visit coveted destinations including Istanbul, Naples and Santorini.

Both of the cruise line's newest ships offer next-generation features, host 4,300 guests, offer more than 1,500 balconies and 29 restaurants and bars throughout 21 decks. Their groundbreaking design centers on a glass sphere that infuses the Piazza with light and connects guests with dynamic views of the world. Another standout venue is The Dome, a cutting-edge top-deck entertainment space inspired by the tiered cliffs of Santorini.

Highlights of the March through November 2025 Europe season include:

Celebrate 40 Years in the Mediterranean: In addition to Star Princess and Sun Princess, Emerald Princess, Majestic Princess and Sky Princess join the line up for a wide range of seven- to 31-day Mediterranean sailings. Cruises depart from Rome (Civitavecchia), London (Southampton), Athens (Piraeus), Trieste (Venice) and Barcelona.

Guests can choose from exploring the ruins of ancient Rome, Athens and Ephesus to immersing themselves in the art within the Vatican Museum, or the whimsical architecture of Barcelona. They can soak up the culture and cuisine of timeless cities such as Sicily, Marseille and Istanbul and admire the sandy splendor and breathtaking views of Santorini's Red Beach or visit the haunting ruins of Pompeii in Naples.

New for 2025, a 31-day Mediterranean Marvel cruise on Sky Princess offers More Ashore late-nights in Mykonos, Santorini, and Jerusalem/Bethlehem (Ashdod).

British Isles: Emerald Princess and Regal Princess offer heritage and hillside castles on 10- to 14-day cruises from London (Southampton). The rugged Scottish Highlands, welcoming pubs, a look at The Beatles' hometown of Liverpool, and the prehistoric wonder of Stonehenge are just some of the sites to see. And with late-night stays in Belfast, guests can experience the region's lively nightlife.

Northern Europe: Emerald Princess and Sky Princess deliver the beauty of the Northern Europe on five- to 28-day voyages that visit Sweden, Norway, Denmark and more, with select voyages offering late-night calls in classic cities like Copenhagen and Berlin. Follow the footsteps of the ancient Viking explorers throughout Scandinavia and Iceland, guests go in search of the Northern Lights and sail to the top of the world during the Summer Solstice.

Grand Adventures & Passages: All six ships sail between North America and Europe for the ultimate transatlantic crossing, offering 15- to 29-day voyages.

Cruisetours: Combine the cruise with multiple days on land to experience more of the region. Guests can choose to sightsee in the cosmopolitan city of Madrid on the Highlights of Spain cruisetour, visit Florence and Rome on the Classic Italy cruisetour, explore Mediterranean treasures on the Best of Greece cruisetour or take in the spectacular landscapes of Ireland on the Ring of Kerry cruisetour.

Princess offers convenient EZair travel to Europe so guests can enjoy customized air itinerary suggestions based on when and where they sail, low prices with flexible fares and the reassurance that Princess will get them to the ship.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237) or by visiting the company's website at www.princess.com.

About Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises is The Love Boat, the world's most iconic cruise brand that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year in the most sought-after destinations on the largest ships that offer elite service personalization and simplicity customary of small, yacht-class ships. Well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities blend with exclusive Princess MedallionClass service to create meaningful connections and unforgettable moments in the most incredible settings in the world - the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL; NYSE:CUK).

