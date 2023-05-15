Grady Campbell and Tipping Point Launch Top CEO's in the Middle Market Award™

CHICAGO, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grady Campbell, a leading private equity brand and marketing firm, and Tipping Point Global Executive Search ("Tipping Point") are proud to introduce the Top Executives in the Middle Market Awards 2024 ("Top Exec program"). Both Grady Campbell and Tipping Point have a long history of providing expertise to the mid-market private equity sector.

"For almost three decades, Grady Campbell has focused on supporting and promoting PE firms in the middle market. As we build on our success with our Top 50 PE Firms in the Middle Market™ awards program, we are excited to partner with Tipping Point Global Executive Search to introduce our new program, the Top Executives in the Middle Market Awards," – Kerry Grady, Founder, Grady Campbell.

The Top Execs program will consist of multiple award categories designed to recognize C-Suite and Senior Level executives in the private equity middle market. The awards category for mid-market CEOs based in the United States opens for entries on May 15, 2023.

The Top Private Equity CEOs in the Middle Market Award honors exceptional CEOs who skillfully lead while creating value and driving long-term growth for PE portfolio companies. CEO entrants will be evaluated based on the compelling evidence presented in their entry form, showcasing their expertise and experience, their capacity to provide inspirational leadership, and their record of creating significant value within the industry.

"Tipping Point's mid-market private equity expertise provides an essential service to PE clients looking to accelerate growth, revenue, and market share. We understand what it takes to be a leading senior executive across every industry, discipline, and function. We are thrilled to partner with our friends at Grady Campbell to launch The Top Executives in the Middle Market Awards program," Sheldon Cutler, President/Partner Tipping Point.

About Grady Campbell

Grady Campbell is unlike any other agency partner in the private equity space – decades of experience, award-winning design, full-service capabilities, and innovative solutions tailored to PE. For more than 30 years, we have planned, designed, and deployed integrated brand and marketing programs for sophisticated PE clients to deliver effective, state-of-the-art brand strategies that support their goals. Grady Campbell's lead position within the Private Equity space is highlighted by our Top 50 Private Equity Firms in the Middle Market™ awards program, which is the original awards programs for distinguishing leading private equity firms in the middle market.

About Tipping Point Global Executive Search

Tipping Point is an executive search firm that specializes in providing executive search services to high-growth private equity firms and mid-market, owner-led, private companies, across all disciplines, functions, and locations. Our expertise in evaluating executive talent within the middle market is reflected in their years of experience and relationships with leading private equity firms. Over the past 15 years, Tipping Point has been intrinsic in supporting and facilitating their clients' growth and scaling plans.

About the Top 50 Private Equity Firms in the Middle Market™ awards program

Founded in 2016, Top 50 PE Firms in the Middle Market™ is the original private equity awards program designed specifically to acknowledge and promote small and mid-sized leading private equity firms in the middle market. Recognition in Top PE Firms in the Middle Market is widely regarded by PE professionals, business owners, investment banks, and limited partners as a significant honor.

