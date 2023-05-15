Chrysler Brand Prepares to Light Up Electrify Expo Long Beach

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Chrysler will return for the second consecutive year to light up Electrify Expo, North America’s largest e-mobility festival, during Electrify Expo Long Beach, May 19-21, 2023, at the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center in Long Beach, California. (PRNewswire)

Chrysler brand returns to charge up Electrify Expo for second consecutive year

Brand will feature Chrysler Pacifica plug-in hybrid ride-and-drives and Chrysler display at 2023 Electrify Expo Long Beach, May 19-21

Brand display will also showcase a Pacifica plug-in hybrid uniquely modified by VANkulture

Electrify Expo is North America's largest e-mobility festival featuring the world's top mobility brands

Chrysler Pacifica plug-in hybrid is the only minivan eligible for a $7,500 federal tax credit

Pacifica plug-in hybrid is the no-compromises solution for consumers considering battery-electric technology, with more than 30 miles of all-electric range and more than 500 miles of total range

eFlite electrically variable transmission is paired with specially modified version of 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 gas engine, alleviating range anxiety and delivering peace of mind

Tickets for 2023 Electrify Expo Long Beach available at electrifyexpo.com/attend

For more information on Chrysler brand, visit Chrysler.com

The Chrysler brand will put attendees behind the wheel for Chrysler Pacifica plug-in hybrid ride-and-drives, as well as host an overall Chrysler brand display featuring a 2023 Pacifica plug-in hybrid. The brand's display space will also spotlight a modified version of the Chrysler Pacifica plug-in hybrid, featuring 22-inch wheels, front and rear spoilers and more, courtesy of VANkulture, an online community that promotes the family aspect and multi-functionality of uniquely modified minivans. For more information on VANkulture, visit www.vankulture.com.

Electrify Expo Long Beach will showcase more than 70 electric vehicles, spread out over more than 1 million square feet of fun-friendly display space featuring the world's top electric mobility brands. The event will feature a Friday Industry Day, with public days scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, May 20-21 .

Tickets for Electrify Expo Long Beach are available at electrifyexpo.com/attend.

2023 Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid

The Chrysler Pacifica plug-in hybrid, the first and still the only plug-in hybrid in the segment, offers a no-compromises solution for consumers considering battery-electric technology, with an all-electric range of more than 30 miles, more than 80 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe) and a total range of more than 500 miles. The Pacifica plug-in hybrid is also the only minivan eligible for a $7,500 federal tax credit, as well as any available state and local tax credits.

The Pacifica plug-in hybrid alleviates range anxiety and delivers peace of mind to customers through a Stellantis-designed, innovative dual-motor eFlite electrically variable transmission (EVT) paired with a specially modified version of the 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 gasoline engine. Pacifica plug-in hybrid is designed to offer a seamless driving experience, with no need for the driver to select between electric and hybrid modes.

The Chrysler Pacifica plug-in hybrid can help charge the battery when braking or stopping using the built-in regenerative braking feature. A Max Regeneration cluster messaging icon is standard for the Pacifica plug-in hybrid to keep drivers aware of the increased system regeneration.

Chrysler Pacifica offers the most standard safety features in its class and more than 115 standard and available safety and security features, including Pedestrian Automatic Emergency Braking, adaptive cruise control, Full-Speed Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking and more.

Chrysler Pacifica is also the most awarded minivan over the last six years with more than 170 honors and industry accolades since its introduction as a minivan.

Chrysler Brand

The Chrysler brand has delighted customers with distinctive designs, craftsmanship, advanced innovation and technology since the company was founded in 1925. The Chrysler Pacifica continues to reinvent the minivan, a segment Chrysler invented nearly 40 years ago. Pacifica delivers an unprecedented level of functionality, versatility, technology and bold styling along with the most standard safety features in the industry and most advanced available all-wheel-drive system in its class. The available innovative plug-in hybrid powertrain takes this revolutionary vehicle a step further. It's the first electrified vehicle in the minivan segment and achieves more than 80 MPGe in electric-only mode, has an all-electric range of more than 30 miles and a total range of more than 500 miles. Chrysler Pacifica is also the most awarded minivan over the last six years with more than 170 honors and industry accolades since its introduction as a minivan. The Chrysler 300 lineup delivers on the brand's promise of accessible luxury, with iconic and elegant design, world-class performance, efficiency and quality. Chrysler is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

