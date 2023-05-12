WESTGATE LAS VEGAS RESORT & CASINO AND DANNY ZELISKO PRESENTS ANNOUNCE THE LEGENDARY HITMAKERS FRANKIE VALLI & THE FOUR SEASONS INTERNATIONAL THEATER RESIDENCY

LAS VEGAS, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino is excited to announce the one and only Frankie Valli is coming to Las Vegas for an unforgettable residency that you won't want to miss! Get ready to experience the iconic Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons as they grace the stage with their timeless classics that you know and love. Valli will perform 14 shows from October 26, 2023, to October 26, 2024.

The public-on-sale begins Monday, May 15 at 10 AM PST.

VIP experiences available by clicking here.

FRANKIE VALLI AND THE FOUR SEASONS RESIDENCY

October 26-27, 2023

January 12-14, 2024

April 4-6, 2024

July 4-6, 2024

October 24-26, 2024

"Frankie Valli is a legendary icon and we're thrilled to have him grace the stage of the International Theater at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino, the home of legendary entertainment," said David Siegel, CEO of Westgate Resorts. "His music transcends generations and continues to bring joy to millions around the world. It's an honor to be able to host his upcoming residency and give our guests the opportunity to experience his incredible talent."

The original Jersey boy, Frankie Valli, is a true American legend. His incredible career with the Four Seasons and his solo success has spawned countless hit singles. With unforgettable tunes like "Sherry," "Walk Like A Man," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Rag Doll," "December '63 - Oh What A Night," "Can't Take My Eyes Off of You," and of course, "Grease." Valli's long-lasting career has led to the overwhelming success of the Broadway musical JERSEY BOYS, which chronicles Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons' incredible career and features all of their greatest hits. It has been seen by over 30 million people worldwide, and Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons have sold over 175 million records.

ABOUT WESTGATE LAS VEGAS RESORT & CASINO

Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino, the iconic world-class destination and the home of Legendary Vegas Fun, offers a unique blend of amenities and excitement with all your favorite table games, hottest slots on the market, incredible restaurants and endless entertainment. The home of the legendary International Theater and the Westgate Cabaret, Westgate Las Vegas has recently undergone nearly $300 million in renovations that has encompassed every square inch of the property, including the addition of 300 timeshare villas, a new suite of fine dining restaurants, a fully renovated pool deck, 2,100 remodeled rooms including the all-new Premier Rooms and Luxe Rooms and the award-winning luxurious Serenity Spa in Las Vegas. For more information or to book our Las Vegas hotel, call toll free at (800) 732-7117 or log on to WestgateLasVegas.com.

ABOUT DANNY ZELISKO PRESENTS

Danny Zelisko has been bringing shows to the Southwest since 1974. He founded the legendary Evening Star Productions in 1976, helping make the southwest a viable stop on most contemporary tours, producing thousands of shows over the years. Danny broke ground in Vegas in the 80s by bringing in the greatest rock acts of the day and proudly partnered Grateful Dead shows with Bill Graham Presents in Las Vegas in the 1990s.

