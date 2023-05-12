This Week in Policy & Public Interest News: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy policy and public interest press releases from PR Newswire, including in-demand employee skills and a new pet adoption campaign.
- Communication and Leadership Among Most In-Demand Skills by Employers in 2023
The other skills landing in the top five are management, customer service, and sales. The LinkedIn report is based on data gathered from LinkedIn job postings and member activity, providing a unique and valuable perspective on the job market's current and future needs.
- The Humane Society of the United States launches campaign to address the pet poverty crisis exacerbated by inflation
The More Than a Pet campaign will raise awareness and provide solutions to keep pets happy, healthy, and in their loving homes
- Vote Mama Foundation Publishes Politics of Parenthood: Representation in the 118th Congress Report
Until Vote Mama Foundation's Politics of Parenthood there was no publicly available demographic dataset that included parental status for legislators at any level of government. With Politics of Parenthood, Vote Mama Foundation is closing this critical gap in research.
- Nearly 100 Female Business Leaders from Across 4 Continents Gather for "Women Connect to Innovate" to Develop Roadmap to Drive Collaboration in Regional Innovation
The event focused on the shared challenges faced in the Middle East and Africa and how they are defined not just by geography, culture or religion, but also by how these impact women's access to financial security, education and the basic infrastructure that enable opportunities for women to lead.
- NYC Police Veteran and Educator Pens Picture Book That Shares a Positive Connection with Law Enforcement and Community
The varied backgrounds of police officers are a reflection of the communities that they serve and foster connections.
- National Water Safety Month Celebrates 20th Anniversary
The event, celebrated every May by thousands of aquatics facilities, businesses and professionals, provides educational programming, public service announcements, government proclamations, promotions and water safety-themed materials designed to help prevent water-related illnesses, injuries and fatalities.
- Lieutenant Governor, Legislators and More than 200 Afterschool Advocates Rally to Support Afterschool Programs
In Pennsylvania, every $1 invested in afterschool programs saves $6.69 by decreasing high school dropout rates, teen pregnancy, substance use and crime. Decades of research prove afterschool helps kids attend school more often, get better grades, and build foundational skills.
- Big Picture Learning Receives $1.5 Million Grant from American Student Assistance to Scale Direct Access to Internship Opportunities for Teens
"Through our partnership with BPL, we are excited about the opportunity to scale direct access to work-based learning experiences for young people," said Julie Lammers, Senior Vice President, Advocacy and Corporate Social Responsibility, ASA.
- Aura Study Finds Mothers Struggle to Balance Protecting Kids Online and Giving Them Freedom and Privacy
Aura found that more than half (51%) of moms with kids under the age of 18 think about their kids' online safety more than once a week, and 38% of moms say they worry about their sensitive information being compromised online more than once a week.
- PH&S Law Enforcement Coalition Forms to Inform and Engage in State and Federal Cannabis Policy
The coalition will include a range of law enforcement experts and leaders from across the US including rank-and-file law personnel. The timing of the coalition coincides with 2023 cannabis priorities being set in Washington, DC and lawmakers introducing cannabis legislation.
- National Labor Union Files Federal Lawsuit Alleging Debt Limit Statute is Unconstitutional
The complaint, filed in U.S. District Court in Boston, argues the Debt Limit Statute violates the principle of separation of powers, asks the Court to prevent the President and Secretary of the Treasury from canceling or suspending operations of the federal government.
- New Study Reveals 66% of Conservatives and 46% of Independent Voters Lack Confidence in Elections
The new study, (Dis)Trust in Elections: Rebuilding Voter Trust & Confidence in the U.S. Election Process, offers organizations, government entities, election boards, and election officials key insights into the ideal target audience for election-confidence building efforts.
