Essency EXR Water Heater Wins Gold Edison Award for Sustainable Design in Consumer Solutions

FORT MYERS, Fla., May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Essency, maker of the world's first on-demand tank water heater, won a Gold Edison Award at the Edison Awards ceremony held on April 19 in Fort Myers, Fla. The company's category-busting water heater, the EXR, earned top honors as the most innovative product of the year in the Consumer Solution - Sustainable Design category. The prestigious Edison Awards are a symbol of innovation and ingenuity in new products designed to succeed in the marketplace by solving societal needs and improving people's lives.

Proud to showcase the very cool – and new to the U.S. market – Essency EXR water heater at the 2023 Edison Awards exhibitor’s forum are company executives Nathalie Barendrecht, CEO and Scott Isaksen, national sales director. Essency earned an Edison Gold Best New Products Award, honoring the world’s most innovative new products and services of the past year, at the awards ceremony held in April at the Caloosa Sound Convention Center in Fort Myers, Florida. (photo credit: Natasha Cuevas) (PRNewswire)

The Essency EXR water heater, the first on-demand tank water heater, given Edison Gold Award for innovative excellence.

Designed for maximum longevity, comfort, and reliability, the Essency EXR is an electric water heater that Americans can count on to meet all their home water heating needs. The EXR uses its 55-gallon polymer storage tank's storehouse of water as a thermal battery source to heat incoming tap water on demand to household users. It combines the convenience and on-demand capabilities of a tankless water heater in a traditional, practical, easy-to-install and maintain tank water heater form, delivering unprecedented performance, reliability, and durability.

"We are thrilled to have been selected as the gold award winner by the elite panel of international judges who make those decisions," said Nathalie Barendrecht, CEO of Essency. "It was a great honor to be a part of the Edison awards, and to take home a top prize in recognition of the EXR as one of the most innovative, effective and useful new consumer products in the world!"

As a young entrepreneurial company from France, Essency was proud to rub shoulders with other innovation-driven award winners from around the globe, including well-known companies such as DuPont, Honeywell, Dow Chemical Company, Toyota, American Honda and Cargill.

The Essency EXR water heater is currently available in select U.S. states, including most of the southeastern U.S., Texas, Arizona, and Colorado, with more states being added all the time up to national rollout. Homeowners interested in stepping up to an Essency EXR to meet their home water heating needs should talk with local plumbing contractors and/or contact the Ferguson supply center serving their geographic area.

The Essency EXR is available exclusively to plumbing professionals at local Ferguson branch locations.

For more information about the Essency EXR water heater, visit the Essency website, contact the company at info@essency.com or see it on the Ferguson website at https://www.ferguson.com/product/essency-55-gal-tall-45kw-2-element-residential-on-demand-electric-water-heater-eexr/_/R-9402597.

