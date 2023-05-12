Connected Nation honored for Digital Team of the Year, Digital Communicator of the Year by PRNEWS

Connected Nation honored for Digital Team of the Year, Digital Communicator of the Year by PRNEWS

BOWLING GREEN, Ky., May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Connected Nation (CN), a national nonprofit working to expand broadband use and adoption across the country, received top honors yesterday in PRNEWS' 2023 Digital Awards. The awards program recognizes the most innovative and industry-altering digital communicators and campaigns.

Connected Nation (PRNewsfoto/Connected Nation) (PRNewswire)

This emphasizes how critical it is for all of us to have access to the opportunities and resources the internet provides.

CN's communications department was named "Digital Team of the Year" and Communications Director, Jessica Denson, was named "Digital Communicator of the Year." The Connected Nation podcast also received an Honorable Mention for best podcast.

"To have an awards competition that honors digital achievement – and to win in these categories – emphasizes how critical it is for all of us to have access to the opportunities and resources the internet provides," said Denson. "It opens up a world of new possibilities to individuals, families, and communities — whether it is sharing your message or mission, as our comms team does with Connected Nation; finding a new job; or accessing health care and educational resources."

The CN team who were part of the "Digital Team of the Year" award include Lily McCoy, Communications Social Media Specialist; Ashley Pino, Marketing Communications Specialist; Grant Ahlbrand, Communications Social Media Specialist; and Denson.

"This year's Digital Award winners embrace creativity and demonstrate how far-and wide-reaching digital communications can be," said Erika Bradbury, Editorial Director, PRNEWS. "From platform-specific campaigns to crisis management communications, our winners represent a wide diversity of the types of work that can be accomplished."

Head to the PRNEWS Digital Awards website to see a full list of winners. To learn more about the important work CN is doing across the country, visit: www.connectednation.org.

About Connected Nation: The national nonprofit's mission is to improve lives by providing innovative solutions that expand access to and increase the adoption and use of broadband (high-speed internet) and its related technologies for all people. Everyone belongs in a Connected Nation. Learn more at connectednation.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Connected Nation