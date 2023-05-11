VOSMOS introduces DIY Virtual Events platform for user-created, customized virtual events

VOSMOS.Events addresses demand in US and Canada for virtual and hybrid events

Users can design fast, intelligent, cost-effective, agile virtual events at the click of a button

NEW YORK, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VOSMOS, a tech start-up that specializes in Metaverse and virtual experiences, has launched VOSMOS.Events, a DIY or user-created virtual events platform. The subscription-based platform (https://vosmos.events) empowers individuals and organizations to create both small and large-scale virtual events that are dynamic and secure. VOSMOS is a leader in virtual event management in the US and Canada markets. The company has successfully organized virtual events across a wide range of sectors, including IT, FMCG, BFSI, and NGOs, among others. With VOSMOS.Events, the company is once again pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the virtual experiences space, providing a user-friendly platform that empowers anyone to create engaging and impactful events.

VOSMOS.Events enables users to create virtual events participants ranging from 100 to more than 100,000. The platform is poised to meet the demand for user-friendly virtual event solutions. The data driven base of the platform helps users leverage insights to better understand and service their customers.

Piyush Gupta, CEO, VOSMOS, remarked, "At VOSMOS, we understand that virtual events are still in high demand post-pandemic. Our clients have expressed a desire for greater control over their virtual events, including the ability to customize virtual rooms, networking zones, and branding options. To meet these demands, we have developed VOSMOS.Events, a flexible subscription-based platform that offers complete control over virtual event components. Users can select only the features they require, providing them with the necessary flexibility."

VOSMOS.Events provides a range of customizable options, including branding, slogans, ambiance, participant communication, networking, and much more. The key features include 3D Environment and Photorealistic; Theme & Templates; Live Streaming; Marketing Analytics, reports, and benchmarking; Simu-Live; Agenda Builder; Accessibility for differently abled; Multiple language support; Chat & Networking; Polls/Survey/Feedback; Gamification & Leader board; Social Media Wall; Photo Booth; Exhibitors Space; Business card exchange; Resource Centre.

About VOSMOS

VOSMOS is a tech startup that specializes in Metaverse and virtual experiences solutions. With a global presence across the USA, EMEA, and APAC, the company is at the forefront of meeting the changing needs of customers in the rapidly evolving world of virtual reality. VOSMOS is committed to empowering businesses to rethink their approach to reality and explore the possibilities of immersive solutions that are easy to use and scalable. By doing so, VOSMOS is driving digital transformation in the consumer space and enabling companies to stay ahead of the curve. VOSMOS' offerings include a range of customizable technology services, virtual events, webinars, and Metaverse solutions. By leveraging these offerings, businesses can create unique and engaging experiences for their customers, while also streamlining their own operations and enhancing their competitive edge. Know more about VOSMOS here – https://vosmos.world and VOSMOS.Events here - https://vosmos.events

View original content:

SOURCE VOSMOS